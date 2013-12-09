GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 2.9 percent higher, pointing to a record high in Indian shares at pre-open trading, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.57 percent.

* Most Asian share markets moved higher on Monday, energised by a potent cocktail of upbeat Chinese trade data, a weaker yen and a firm finish on Wall Street.

* U.S. stocks soared on Friday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 ending a five-day losing streak after a robust jobs report gave traders confidence that the economic recovery was gaining strength.

EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH

* India's trade data for November. (Tentative)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

India's ruling party stumbles as opponent Modi marches on

Anti-corruption crusader stuns Indian politics with election surge

Small steps to Mars are a big leap for Indian companies

Sale of India's Power Grid gets bids for 6.7 times stock on offer

Infosys revamps game plan to boost growth in products and platforms - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/nej35v)

Sebi to revise delisting norms - PTI in Financial Express (link.reuters.com/pej35v)

Coal India eyes mine acquisition in Indonesia - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/qej35v)

Indian 2014 gold imports seen at 500-550 T - trade body

India's forex reserves rise to $291.3 bln as of Nov 29-cbank (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)