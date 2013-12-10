GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.38 percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.1 percent.

* Stocks edged up in early Asian trade on Tuesday, while tighter money market conditions in the euro zone drove the euro close to a five-year peak against the yen and a six-week high against the dollar.

* U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as traders awaited more clues from the Federal Reserve on whether the U.S. central bank would soon begin winding down its economic stimulus.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

For additional press items double click

NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BREAKINGVIEWS-Narendra Modi could be India's Shinzo Abe

Nokia offers $369 mln deposit to unfreeze Indian assets

India puts off decision on Vodafone plan to fully own local unit

RBI shouldn't grant banking licences to companies: Parliamentary panel - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/beq35v)

Cairn discovers more gas prospect in Ravva block - Business Line (link.reuters.com/ceq35v)

Mazagon Dock JV with L&T, Pipavav hits fresh hurdle - Mint (link.reuters.com/deq35v)

Santos to pull out of Indian oil and gas blocks - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/feq35v)

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance is open to tie-up with Bharti Airtel for 4G service in Punjab - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/geq35v)

Cabinet approves plan to raise minimum price of spectrum - Mint (link.reuters.com/heq35v)

After 13 years, Iraq, ONGC Videsh sit down to renegotiate Saddam era oil contract - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/jeq35v)

Tata Chem's European arm to close soda ash plant - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/keq35v)

Japanese firm to pick 51 percent stake in Accel Frontline - Business Line (link.reuters.com/meq35v)

Future Consumer Enterprise to exit Capital Foods, sell 44 pct to European fund - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/neq35v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)