BRIEF-Strides Shasun completes acquisition of Perrigo's USFDA approved API facility in India
* Says completed acquisition of Perrigo's US FDA approved API facility in India Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o4ZQco) Further company coverage:
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.38 percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.1 percent.
* Stocks edged up in early Asian trade on Tuesday, while tighter money market conditions in the euro zone drove the euro close to a five-year peak against the yen and a six-week high against the dollar.
* U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as traders awaited more clues from the Federal Reserve on whether the U.S. central bank would soon begin winding down its economic stimulus.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
BREAKINGVIEWS-Narendra Modi could be India's Shinzo Abe
Nokia offers $369 mln deposit to unfreeze Indian assets
India puts off decision on Vodafone plan to fully own local unit
RBI shouldn't grant banking licences to companies: Parliamentary panel - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/beq35v)
Cairn discovers more gas prospect in Ravva block - Business Line (link.reuters.com/ceq35v)
Mazagon Dock JV with L&T, Pipavav hits fresh hurdle - Mint (link.reuters.com/deq35v)
Santos to pull out of Indian oil and gas blocks - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/feq35v)
Mukesh Ambani led Reliance is open to tie-up with Bharti Airtel for 4G service in Punjab - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/geq35v)
Cabinet approves plan to raise minimum price of spectrum - Mint (link.reuters.com/heq35v)
After 13 years, Iraq, ONGC Videsh sit down to renegotiate Saddam era oil contract - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/jeq35v)
Tata Chem's European arm to close soda ash plant - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/keq35v)
Japanese firm to pick 51 percent stake in Accel Frontline - Business Line (link.reuters.com/meq35v)
Future Consumer Enterprise to exit Capital Foods, sell 44 pct to European fund - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/neq35v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)
* Says appointment of A. M. Naik as the non-executive chairman of the company with effect from october 1, 2017 for a period of three yrs
Apr 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.68 percent on Friday compared with 6.55 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.43 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------