Dec 11 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.44 percent lower, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.33 percent. * Asian share markets were idling through another indecisive session on Wednesday as investors booked profits on a range of once-crowded positions, sending the dollar and Wall Street lower, while lifting the euro, bonds and gold. * U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday, a day after a record close on the S&P 500, with traders looking ahead to next week's Federal Reserve meeting in the absence of market-moving economic data. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian Finance Minister, RBI Governor at economics conference.

India's Reliance Industries, Bharti sign telecom infrastructure deal -

Competition regulator imposes $290 mln fine on Coal India -

Asset managers chafe as Indian regulator cracks down on new funds -

Fitch: Better News for Main Indian Telcos as Outlook Turns Stable -

Crompton Greaves may sell or shut Canada plant: Report - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/vuw35v)

Reliance Industries, Dassault planning facility to produce warplane wings - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wuw35v)

HCL Infosystems venturing into distribution of consumer durables - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xuw35v)

India cbank says bought net $3.9 bln through spot FX mkt in October - bulletin -

Power Grid Corp of India board approves issue price for share offer at 90 rupees/shr -

Heineken raises stake in India's United Breweries for $45.8 mln - (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)