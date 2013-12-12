BRIEF-Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles says mills back to full ops after workmen withdraw strike
March 28 Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd:
Dec 12 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.55 percent lower, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.76 percent. * Asian shares slipped to a four-week low on Thursday on heightened expectations the Federal Reserve may act sooner than later to unwind its stimulus after a provisional budget deal in Washington eased some of the fiscal drag on the U.S. economy. * U.S. stocks posted their largest drop in a month on Wednesday as traders locked in recent gains after a provisional budget deal out of Washington removed one of the near-term reasons for the Fed to keep up its current pace of economic stimulus. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * CPI inflation data for November. * Industrial output data for October. * Reserve Bank of India two-day board meeting in eastern city of Kolkata.
* Says Sterlite Merchants LLP cuts stake in co by 11.579 percent to 12.563 percent Source text: http://bit.ly/2o0GPtP Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, March 28 China stocks fell on Tuesday on concerns about tightening liquidity conditions after the central bank refrained from injecting short-term funds into the banking system for the third session in a row.