Dec 13 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.78 percent lower, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.14 percent. * Asian markets were jittery on Friday as investors fret over the outlook for U.S. policy stimulus, though Japanese stocks drew some comfort from a reversal in the yen which slid to a seven-month trough on the dollar. * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as retail sales rose solidly in November, adding to signs the economy is strong enough for the Federal Reserve to begin reducing the pace of monetary stimulus. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India's foreign reserves and bank lending data.

India to start mobile phone spectrum auction on Jan 23-govt document -

India's battle with weak growth, high inflation gets more challenging -

GMR sells Turkish airport stake for 220 million euros - Mint (link.reuters.com/wum45v)

RIL, GAIL free to fix gas marketing margin - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/vum45v)

To check for potential NPAs, RBI orders audit of Allahabad Bank - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/tum45v)

India cbank chief: Inflation running higher than comfort -

India cbank chief: Not much room for monetary accommodation -

India PM econ adviser sees sharp fall in food prices in December -

India's Mahindra & Mahindra to increase price by up to 2 pct across products -

Iran buys cargoes of Indian raw sugar in rare deals -

Cheap Indian phone brand Micromax aims to go global, high-end -

Worst is over, better times ahead for us: Suzlon's chief Tulsi Tanti - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/sum45v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)