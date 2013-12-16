Dec 16 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.15 percent lower, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.2 percent. * Asian markets were subdued on Monday at the start of a week in which investors may finally find out the fate of U.S. stimulus, in what looks set to be a very close call indeed. * U.S. stocks ended Friday's session little changed after a three-day drop, but logged their worst week in nearly four months on concern that the Federal Reserve could signal the start of a reduction in its stimulus program at its policy-setting meeting next week. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India's wholesale price based inflation due at about 0600 GMT ahead of the central bank's policy review and the U.S. Federal Reserve meet later this week.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Improved Current Account Deficit: Gold import curbs to be eased - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/set45v)

CCI suggests coal sector restructuring by introducing more players - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/tet45v)

RBI to unveil norms for early detection of stressed loans - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/fut45v)

India likely to become global production hub for compact superbikes - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wet45v)

Indian gold jewellery exports fall again in Nov; no recovery in sight

IL&FS raises Rs 750 crore for infrastructure debt fund - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/zet45v)

New gas price formula may not be notified even in mid-January - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/but45v)

India's GMR Infra says Istanbul airport stake sale not concluded

FMC plans stronger risk moves to arrest commex volumes fall - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/cut45v)

Air India to start talks on joining Star Alliance

Dalmore could pep up sale of whisky firm Whyte & Mackay

Petrobras imports, refining losses may rise on new rules

Bharti Airtel set to reduce IBM's share in outsourcing deal - Mint (link.reuters.com/dut45v) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)