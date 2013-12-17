Dec 17 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.73 percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.42 percent. * Asian shares pushed higher on Tuesday on the back of rising U.S. manufacturing output and a jump in euro zone business activity, ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision later this week. * U.S. stocks rose on Monday after closing Friday their worst week since August as upbeat economic data from the United States and Europe boosted optimism ahead of a key Federal Reserve decision later in the week. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan will preside over an event where Harvard University professor Kenneth Rogoff will talk about policy debates in the aftermath of the financial crisis from 16:00-1800 IST.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Cooper Tire loses court bid to rescue Apollo merger -

Bharti Airtel to sell Sri Lanka operations to Etisalat - Business Line (link.reuters.com/pac55v)

TCS sees clients' discretionary spending pick up in FY15 -

Coal India sees to earn about 1.97 bln rupees more in rev for rest of FY13-14 -

India seeks Iran's financial guarantees for ships -letter -

Panel to discuss more sops for sugar mills on December 18 - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/qac55v)

Committee to consider tax incentives to boost manufacturing - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/rac55v)

Walmart gets CCI approval to buy Bharti's stake in Indian JV - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/sac55v)

Pipeline trouble for IOC at new Paradip refinery - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/tac55v)

Government to stop charging market rates for bulk diesel purchase - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vac55v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)