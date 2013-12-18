Dec 18 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUND UP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.31 percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.19 percent. * Asian shares were tentative on Wednesday as investors waited with bated breath to hear when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin unwinding its massive stimulus, a major driver for global risk assets in recent years. * U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday, with investors reluctant to make big bets before the results of a Federal Reserve meeting that could give some clarity as to when the central bank will begin trimming its stimulus.

EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India to announce mid-quarter policy review at 1100 IST (0530 GMT), about 12 hours before the Fed's FOMC statement.

India central bank proposes steps to rein in bad loans -

Economists hope India can cool inflation fight after fresh rate hike -

Tesco readies India's first foreign supermarket investment -

Indian parliament approves landmark anti-graft bill as elections near -

Suzuki to set up export headquarters in India - Mint (link.reuters.com/juj55v)

Novelis to build more automotive sheet capacity -

State Bank Of India says officers, staff to participate in Dec. 18 strike -

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co gets U.S. FDA complete response letter on anti-depressant product -

ANALYSIS-China's equities seen overtaking India's in 2014 -

IRB Infrastructure Developers preferred bidder for Rs 15 bln road project - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kuj55v)

CAG alleges DoT caused Rs 16.49 bln loss to government - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/muj55v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)