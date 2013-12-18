Dec 18 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUND UP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.31
percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index is up 0.19 percent.
* Asian shares were tentative on Wednesday as investors waited
with bated breath to hear when the U.S. Federal Reserve will
begin unwinding its massive stimulus, a major driver for global
risk assets in recent years.
* U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday, with investors
reluctant to make big bets before the results of a Federal
Reserve meeting that could give some clarity as to when the
central bank will begin trimming its stimulus.
EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* The Reserve Bank of India to announce mid-quarter policy
review at 1100 IST (0530 GMT), about 12 hours before the Fed's
FOMC statement.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
For additional press items double click
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
India central bank proposes steps to rein in bad loans -
Economists hope India can cool inflation fight after fresh
rate hike -
Tesco readies India's first foreign supermarket investment -
Indian parliament approves landmark anti-graft bill as
elections near -
Suzuki to set up export headquarters in India - Mint
(link.reuters.com/juj55v)
Novelis to build more automotive sheet capacity -
State Bank Of India says officers, staff to participate in
Dec. 18 strike -
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co gets U.S. FDA complete
response letter on anti-depressant product -
ANALYSIS-China's equities seen overtaking India's in 2014 -
IRB Infrastructure Developers preferred bidder for Rs 15 bln
road project - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kuj55v)
CAG alleges DoT caused Rs 16.49 bln loss to government -
Economic Times (link.reuters.com/muj55v)
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)