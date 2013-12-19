Dec 19 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.59
percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index is up 0.13 percent.
* Asian share markets rallied on Thursday as a Federal Reserve
commitment to low rates offset a long-dreaded decision to taper
stimulus, sending Wall Street to record heights and the dollar
galloping above 104.00 yen for the first time since 2008.
* U.S. stocks staged an explosive rally on Wednesday, driving
the Dow and the S&P 500 to all-time closing highs after the
Federal Reserve announced it would start to unwind its historic
stimulus.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
GAIL doubles marketing margin on gas - PTI in Mint
(link.reuters.com/qyq55v)
State Bank of India may cut new home loan rates by 15-25 bps
- Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ryq55v)
India, Japan raise currency swap arrangement limit to $50 bn
- PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/syq55v)
Financial Tech ruled 'not fit' to run India's biggest
commodities bourse -
Infosys on recovery path, plans to recruit 16,000 graduates
in FY15 - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/tyq55v)
India freezes duty-free alcohol in row with U.S. over
diplomat's arrest -
India poised to boost oil imports from Iran after Apr-Nov
shipments slide -
India cabinet to consider some sugar incentives this
week-min -
INTERVIEW - India JSW Steel's main plant battling iron ore
shortage -
Kotak Fund to raise Rs 38.5 bln to invest in stressed assets
- Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wyq55v)
Vodafone gets Rs 37 bln tax bill from income tax department
- Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xyq55v)
Cagey after KG, RIL to skip next NELP; Cairn & ONGC keen -
Financial Express (link.reuters.com/zyq55v)
Spectrum sharing only within a circle: DoT - Business Line
(link.reuters.com/bar55v)
(Reporting by Manoj Rawal)