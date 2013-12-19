Dec 19 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.59 percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.13 percent. * Asian share markets rallied on Thursday as a Federal Reserve commitment to low rates offset a long-dreaded decision to taper stimulus, sending Wall Street to record heights and the dollar galloping above 104.00 yen for the first time since 2008. * U.S. stocks staged an explosive rally on Wednesday, driving the Dow and the S&P 500 to all-time closing highs after the Federal Reserve announced it would start to unwind its historic stimulus.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GAIL doubles marketing margin on gas - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/qyq55v)

State Bank of India may cut new home loan rates by 15-25 bps - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ryq55v)

India, Japan raise currency swap arrangement limit to $50 bn - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/syq55v)

Financial Tech ruled 'not fit' to run India's biggest commodities bourse -

Infosys on recovery path, plans to recruit 16,000 graduates in FY15 - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/tyq55v)

India freezes duty-free alcohol in row with U.S. over diplomat's arrest -

India poised to boost oil imports from Iran after Apr-Nov shipments slide -

India cabinet to consider some sugar incentives this week-min -

INTERVIEW - India JSW Steel's main plant battling iron ore shortage -

Kotak Fund to raise Rs 38.5 bln to invest in stressed assets - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wyq55v)

Vodafone gets Rs 37 bln tax bill from income tax department - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xyq55v)

Cagey after KG, RIL to skip next NELP; Cairn & ONGC keen - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/zyq55v)

Spectrum sharing only within a circle: DoT - Business Line (link.reuters.com/bar55v) (Reporting by Manoj Rawal)