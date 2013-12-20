Dec 20 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.41
percent lower, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
is down 0.23 percent
* Asian shares crept higher on Friday, though investors were
reassessing the Federal Reserve's policy outlook following its
decision this week to start tapering stimulus, with a more
circumspect session on Wall Street overnight.
* U.S. stocks finished mostly flat on Thursday as investors
paused after a rally in the previous session, though the Dow
closed at its second record high in a row.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
For additional press items double click
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
"Fragile five" elections add to 2014 risks for emerging
markets -
Accenture expects consulting business to pick up -
IDFC board approves postal ballot to authorize reducing
foreign shareholding limit -
State Bank of India cuts home loan interest rates -
India's HDFC cuts home loan rates for a limited period -
Tesco plans cautious India entry after arm-twisting by
politicians -
Indian govt approves interest-free loan to sugar mills -
India allows Reliance to raise gas prices from April -
Daiichi to help Ranbaxy meet US FDA norms - Business Line
(link.reuters.com/wex55v)
Infosys exec council member Subrahmanyam Goparaju to resign
-
NCC close to selling its thermal power assets to Sembcorp -
Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/vex55v)
DHFL acquires 74 pct from DLF in joint venture with
Pramerica - Times of India
(link.reuters.com/tex55v)
Blackstone to sell its stake in Emcure Pharma to Bain
Capital - Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/sex55v)
Sebi relaxes norms for trading in illiquid stocks - Economic
Times
(link.reuters.com/rex55v)
(Compiled By Manoj Rawal)