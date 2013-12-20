Dec 20 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.41 percent lower, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.23 percent * Asian shares crept higher on Friday, though investors were reassessing the Federal Reserve's policy outlook following its decision this week to start tapering stimulus, with a more circumspect session on Wall Street overnight. * U.S. stocks finished mostly flat on Thursday as investors paused after a rally in the previous session, though the Dow closed at its second record high in a row.

"Fragile five" elections add to 2014 risks for emerging markets -

Accenture expects consulting business to pick up -

IDFC board approves postal ballot to authorize reducing foreign shareholding limit -

State Bank of India cuts home loan interest rates -

India's HDFC cuts home loan rates for a limited period -

Tesco plans cautious India entry after arm-twisting by politicians -

Indian govt approves interest-free loan to sugar mills -

India allows Reliance to raise gas prices from April -

Daiichi to help Ranbaxy meet US FDA norms - Business Line (link.reuters.com/wex55v)

Infosys exec council member Subrahmanyam Goparaju to resign -

NCC close to selling its thermal power assets to Sembcorp - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vex55v)

DHFL acquires 74 pct from DLF in joint venture with Pramerica - Times of India (link.reuters.com/tex55v)

Blackstone to sell its stake in Emcure Pharma to Bain Capital - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/sex55v)

Sebi relaxes norms for trading in illiquid stocks - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/rex55v)

(Compiled By Manoj Rawal)