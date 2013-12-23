Dec 23 * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange
are 0.33 percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific
excluding Japan index is up 0.43 percent.
* Asian stocks inched cautiously higher on Monday encouraged by
record highs on Wall Street, though anxiety over a credit
squeeze in China has weighed on shares there while adding to
pressure on emerging market currencies.
* U.S. stocks rose on Friday, capping the best week for major
indexes in months as unexpectedly strong data on economic growth
increased confidence that the recovery was accelerating.
* Foreign institutional investors were buyers of 9.9019 billion
rupees ($159.35 million) worth of Indian shares on Friday,
exchange data shows
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
Indian regional court annuls United Spirits sale to Diageo -
As buyers shy away, GAIL sets January deadline for firms to
lift US LNG - Financial Express. (link.reuters.com/neg65v)
Govt moves to ease highway developers' financial stress -
Business Line (link.reuters.com/peg65v)
Government plans cash-for-clunkers scheme - Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/qeg65v)
Commerce and industry minister Anand Sharma for curbs on
MNCs' royalty fee - PTI in Financial Express (link.reuters.com/reg65v)
Top executive at India's Infosys resigns -
Larsen & Toubro says L&T Infra Development seeks FIPB nod
for FDI -
GMR Infra says GMR Energy signs JDA with International
Finance Corp for hydropower project -
Venezuela, India agree to build naphtha production unit -
Religare Health Trust sets vision beyond India - Business
Times -
ONGC may withdraw staff from South Sudan as conflict worsens
- Economic Times (link.reuters.com/seg65v)
