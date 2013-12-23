Dec 23 * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.33 percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.43 percent. * Asian stocks inched cautiously higher on Monday encouraged by record highs on Wall Street, though anxiety over a credit squeeze in China has weighed on shares there while adding to pressure on emerging market currencies. * U.S. stocks rose on Friday, capping the best week for major indexes in months as unexpectedly strong data on economic growth increased confidence that the recovery was accelerating. * Foreign institutional investors were buyers of 9.9019 billion rupees ($159.35 million) worth of Indian shares on Friday, exchange data shows

Indian regional court annuls United Spirits sale to Diageo -

As buyers shy away, GAIL sets January deadline for firms to lift US LNG - Financial Express. (link.reuters.com/neg65v)

Govt moves to ease highway developers' financial stress - Business Line (link.reuters.com/peg65v)

Government plans cash-for-clunkers scheme - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/qeg65v)

Commerce and industry minister Anand Sharma for curbs on MNCs' royalty fee - PTI in Financial Express (link.reuters.com/reg65v)

Top executive at India's Infosys resigns -

Larsen & Toubro says L&T Infra Development seeks FIPB nod for FDI -

GMR Infra says GMR Energy signs JDA with International Finance Corp for hydropower project -

Venezuela, India agree to build naphtha production unit -

Religare Health Trust sets vision beyond India - Business Times -

ONGC may withdraw staff from South Sudan as conflict worsens - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/seg65v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)