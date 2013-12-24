Dec 24 * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.01 percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.32 percent. * Asian markets took cheer on Tuesday after Wall Street rang up more records and upbeat U.S. spending data burnished the outlook for the global economy, with Japan's Nikkei hitting a 2013 high after Tokyo markets opened after a holiday. * U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the Dow and S&P 500 advancing to all-time highs as a distribution deal by Apple Inc with China Mobile boosted the technology sector. * Foreign institutional investors were buyers of 1.35 billion rupees ($21.78 million) in Indian shares on Monday, exchange data shows.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Morgan Stanley to sell India mutual funds assets to HDFC -

For rupee boost, Govt draws up list of 23 countries for currency swap arrangement - Business Line (link.reuters.com/kem65v)

GMR Infra to sell Istanbul airport stake for 19 bln rupees - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/mem65v)

Jaypee set to sell two power units to TAQA, Canadian pension fund - Mint (link.reuters.com/nem65v)

Hind Zinc case: CBI registers PE against Agarwal - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/pem65v)

UPL Ltd says board to consider buy-back of company's shares -

Another weak quarter in the offing, says Titan - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/tem65v)

Ultratech Cement says competition regulator approves Jaypee Cement unit deal -

Japan's whisky maker Suntory may join race for Whyte & Mackay - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/qem65v)

Green panel clears IOC's LNG project in Tamil Nadu - PTI in Financial Express (link.reuters.com/rem65v)

Space shrinks for multi-brand FDI - Times of India (link.reuters.com/sem65v)

Jet Air in pact with Turkish Airlines - Business Line (link.reuters.com/vem65v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)