Dec 24 * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange
are 0.01 percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific
excluding Japan index is up 0.32 percent.
* Asian markets took cheer on Tuesday after Wall Street rang up
more records and upbeat U.S. spending data burnished the outlook
for the global economy, with Japan's Nikkei hitting a 2013 high
after Tokyo markets opened after a holiday.
* U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the Dow and S&P 500
advancing to all-time highs as a distribution deal by Apple Inc
with China Mobile boosted the technology sector.
* Foreign institutional investors were buyers of 1.35 billion
rupees ($21.78 million) in Indian shares on Monday, exchange
data shows.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
For additional press items double click
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
Morgan Stanley to sell India mutual funds assets to HDFC -
For rupee boost, Govt draws up list of 23 countries for
currency swap arrangement - Business Line
(link.reuters.com/kem65v)
GMR Infra to sell Istanbul airport stake for 19 bln rupees -
Business Standard
(link.reuters.com/mem65v)
Jaypee set to sell two power units to TAQA, Canadian pension
fund - Mint
(link.reuters.com/nem65v)
Hind Zinc case: CBI registers PE against Agarwal - Financial
Express
(link.reuters.com/pem65v)
UPL Ltd says board to consider buy-back of company's shares
-
Another weak quarter in the offing, says Titan - Business
Standard
(link.reuters.com/tem65v)
Ultratech Cement says competition regulator approves Jaypee
Cement unit deal -
Japan's whisky maker Suntory may join race for Whyte &
Mackay - Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/qem65v)
Green panel clears IOC's LNG project in Tamil Nadu - PTI in
Financial Express
(link.reuters.com/rem65v)
Space shrinks for multi-brand FDI - Times of India
(link.reuters.com/sem65v)
Jet Air in pact with Turkish Airlines - Business Line
(link.reuters.com/vem65v)
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)