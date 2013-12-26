BRIEF-Reliance says TRAI advises Jio to withdraw 3 month complimentary offer
* Reliance Jio Infocomm - Telecom Regulatory Authority of India advised Jio to withdraw the 3 months complimentary benefits of Jio summer surprise
Dec 26 * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.24 percent lower, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.07 percent.
India's ONGC pulls staff from shut oil blocks in South Sudan-company sources -
OilMin to seek higher diesel price increase - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/fuq65v)
India says new foreign investment rules will maintain FII tax sops -
India cbank forms panel to improve data collection; eases investment rules -
India's Amtek Auto buys Germany's Kuepper for 200 mln euros - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/myp65v)
Gold-hungry traders tap Indians living abroad -
Gems and jewellery imports via SEZ likely to be banned - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/duq65v)
(Compiled By Manoj Rawal)
