Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.42 percent lower, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.28 percent.

Asian markets were struggling to match the performance of Wall Street on Friday even as Japanese economic data impressed and the dollar tested the 105 yen barrier for the first time in five years.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

Food prices; a bricks and mortar problem for Indian economy

Corporate debt restructuring references drop sharply in Nov and Dec - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/bet65v)

Current account deficit may dip to 2 pct - Business Line (link.reuters.com/wat65v)

Environment Ministry eases state-level clearance norms - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xat65v)

Steel firms to hike product prices by 2 pct from January - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/zat65v)

Oil companies to gain as DGH suggests extending drilling period by 10 years - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/cet65v)

MCX board asks promoter FTIL to cut stake to 2 pct as per regulator's order - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/det65v)

Adani Power may separate transmission business - Mint (link.reuters.com/fet65v)

CBI likely to close preliminary enquiry in ADAG Sasan project - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/get65v)

SAIL in talks with ONGC to jointly explore coal-bed methane - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/het65v)

Hindustan Motors board approves divesting Chennai car plant (Compiled By Manoj Rawal)