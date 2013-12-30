Dec 30 * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange
up 0.13 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding
Japan index is 0.08 percent higher.
* Japanese shares looked to end a stellar year with a flourish,
rising to another six-year peak as the yen skidded to fresh lows
for a third straight session, again leaving behind other Asian
markets.
* U.S. stock indexes closed mostly flat on Friday, with the Dow
snapping a six-day streak of record closing highs after
investors took a break from this week's rally.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
Supreme Court permits Vedanta's Sesa Goa to resume mining in
Karnataka - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/fyx65v)
Jaypee may sell hydropower assets - Times of India
(link.reuters.com/dyx65v)
FDI in railways likely to be UPA govt's new year gift -
Business Standard (link.reuters.com/cyx65v)
Vodafone says India tribunal grants stay of execution on
$604 mln tax demand -
India delays mobile phone spectrum auction to Feb 3 -
India cbank removes curbs on foreign investment in Axis Bank
-
HCL Technologies says Vineet Nayar retires from board;
appointed as senior advisor -
ONGC gets nod to offer 10 pct stake in Tripura Power Company
to Bangladesh - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/gyx65v)
HCL emerges top contender for 80-100 mln pound UK deal -
Financial Express (link.reuters.com/byx65v)
Oil India to enter dairy sector; inks pact with IRMA for
study - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/zux65v)
