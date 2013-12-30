Dec 30 * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.13 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is 0.08 percent higher. * Japanese shares looked to end a stellar year with a flourish, rising to another six-year peak as the yen skidded to fresh lows for a third straight session, again leaving behind other Asian markets. * U.S. stock indexes closed mostly flat on Friday, with the Dow snapping a six-day streak of record closing highs after investors took a break from this week's rally.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Supreme Court permits Vedanta's Sesa Goa to resume mining in Karnataka - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/fyx65v)

Jaypee may sell hydropower assets - Times of India (link.reuters.com/dyx65v)

FDI in railways likely to be UPA govt's new year gift - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/cyx65v)

Vodafone says India tribunal grants stay of execution on $604 mln tax demand -

India delays mobile phone spectrum auction to Feb 3 -

India cbank removes curbs on foreign investment in Axis Bank -

HCL Technologies says Vineet Nayar retires from board; appointed as senior advisor -

ONGC gets nod to offer 10 pct stake in Tripura Power Company to Bangladesh - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/gyx65v)

HCL emerges top contender for 80-100 mln pound UK deal - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/byx65v)

Oil India to enter dairy sector; inks pact with IRMA for study - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/zux65v) (Compiled By Manoj Rawal)