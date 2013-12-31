Dec 31 * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.32 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.25 percent. * Global stocks are closing out 2013 sitting on sizable gains courtesy of super-easy monetary policies and an improving economic outlook, though some emerging markets have less to crow about as funds return to rich-world assets. * U.S. stocks closed mostly flat on Monday, with the Dow edging up to another record closing high and the S&P 500 index's advance stalling in response to light trading volume and and weaker-than-forecast housing data.

Cooper Tire terminates $2.5 bln sale to India's Apollo

India clears Tesco's $110 mln supermarket investment

India panel clears Vodafone's $1.6 bln plan to fully own local unit

India's GMR agrees to sell Istanbul airport stake for $310 mln

Shell, ONGC buy rest of Brazil offshore block from Petrobras

Inflation limiting RBI's ability to boost growth, says Rajan

Reliance Jio hits back at GSM players (Times of India) (link.reuters.com/kad75v)

Service tax amnesty scheme yields 55 bln rupees (PTI in Financial Express) (link.reuters.com/jad75v)

National Housing Bank's 21 bln rupee tax-free bond subscribed 2 times on day 1 (PTI in Economic Times) (link.reuters.com/had75v)

US FDA likely to inspect new Visakhapatnam facility of Divi's Labs in Jan (Business Standard) (link.reuters.com/gad75v)

Financial conglomerates under regulatory oversight: Sebi (PTI in Economic Times) (link.reuters.com/fad75v)

India's Canara Bank raises base rate by 25 bps

Traders squeezed as Indian farmers turn stockpile gamblers

(Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)