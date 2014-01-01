Jan 1 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.14 percent.

* U.S. stocks closed out their best year in more than 15 on Tuesday, with major indexes advancing throughout 2013 on the back of the Federal Reserve's massive stimulus and expectations for accelerating growth going forward.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

India's April-Nov fiscal deficit touches 94 pct of full-year target - govt -

India's Nov infrastructure output up 1.7 pct y/y - govt -

Indian steel group slashes Afghan ore plant plan -

Apollo's failed deal for Cooper sows doubt on future Indian M&A -

Japan 'steps' down to boost funding of DMICDC project - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/wag75v)

New IIP to track capital goods growth differently - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vag75v)

Power to cost 50 pct less for 82.4 pct of Delhiites - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/tag75v)

India to boost raw sugar exports, mills to get production support -

Govt dumps NELP and proposes new oil and gas exploration model - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/sag75v)

(Compiled By Manoj Rawal)