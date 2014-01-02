Jan 2 * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.06 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.4 percent. * Asian markets got the new year off to a sluggish start as Chinese economic data disappointed ahead of a raft of reports on global manufacturing due out through the session.

Factors to watch

Manufacturing PMI for December at 0500 GMT

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

Stung by curbs, Indian iron ore companies throw in towel -

Price of non-subsidised LPG hiked by 220 rupees per cylinder - PTI in Times of India (link.reuters.com/syg75v)

Telecom commission to consider six options on spectrum usage charge - Mint (link.reuters.com/ryg75v)

Adani Group's power equipment imports under lens - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/qyg75v)

Commerce Min alludes to more liberal FDI regime in coming weeks - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/pyg75v)

Ssangyong Motor Dec sales up 11.8 pct y/y -

ADB plans to fund Reliance Infra's Delhi discom's capital expenditure - Mint (link.reuters.com/nyg75v)

Texmaco Rail takes control of Kalindee, becomes promoter - Times of India (link.reuters.com/myg75v)

Maharashtra may take AAP route on power - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/kyg75v)

PSU consortium to quit Egyptian petro blocks - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/jyg75v) (Compiled By Manoj Rawal)