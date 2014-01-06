GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.45 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.63 percent. * Asian shares fell to a two-week low on Monday after growth in China's services sector slowed sharply last month, raising concerns about the pace of recovery in the world's second-largest economy, while safe-haven gold climbed. * U.S. stocks ended a volatile session mostly flat on Friday as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve officials that raised questions about how quickly the central bank will end its stimulus program.

FACTORS TO WATCH * December Services PMI at 1030 India Time

Infosys appoints B.G. Srinivas and U.B. Pravin Rao as presidents of company

Land Rover recalls SUVs in U.S. for potential airbag issue

Shah panel report on Odisha Mining puts 55 top firms on notice - PTI in Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/per75v)

Asset strains to haunt for at least 3 quarters: SBI - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ner75v)

Reliance Capital owned ICEX may shut down operations by May - PTI in Business Line (link.reuters.com/mer75v)

Maruti to raise the bar with new clutch-less car - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/qer75v)

India cbank seeks to alter pricing method for money market rates

Tommy Hilfiger, Furla, Swarovski, others face retail policy knot - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ser75v)

Maharashtra to go AAP way: cut power tariff by 15 pct - Hindustan Times (link.reuters.com/rer75v)

India's Sobha Developers says remains cautious about achieving its FY outlook

India's Oct FDI inflows drop 36.6 pct : Govt -

Mastek board to consider share buyback

India's MOIL raises manganese ore prices

Govt to ask state-owned companies to issue bonus debentures to bridge divestment shortfall - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ter75v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)