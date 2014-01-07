(Corrects source in Coal India item to Bloomberg in Mint, from Mint)

Jan 7 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.02 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.05 percent. * Asian shares stabilised on Tuesday after four straight days of losses, while the dollar rebounded from overnight weakness after disappointing U.S. services sector data raised concerns about stuttering growth in the world's largest economy. * U.S. stocks slipped on Monday after a mixed batch of economic reports, which showed a slowdown in growth in the U.S. services sector and a rebound in new orders for factory goods. FACTORS TO WATCH * India's Telecom Commission, which is a panel of bureaucrats, will meet at 3 PM local time (0930 GMT) to discuss and may finalise its views on a change recommended by the sector regulator in the annual fee carriers pay for using radio spectrum.

India considers easing gold import curbs - govt sources -

ONGC Videsh mulls oil-for-debt deal to fund Mozambique buy -

FY12 growth data may be revised downwards - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/tew75v)

Wockhardt's Shendra unit set for key U.S. test - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/sew75v)

Danish company Bestseller may file for multi-brand retail - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/rew75v)

Ashok Leyland expects better sales in January - Business Line (link.reuters.com/qew75v)

Offshore investment by Indian companies eases in Dec from Nov -

Govt said to seek record Coal India dividend on budget gap - Bloomberg in Mint (link.reuters.com/vew75v)

Vinita Bali to exit Britannia in March; COO Varun Berry to take over top job - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/pew75v)

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Government probes $391.5 mln Cebu airport deal. (Compiled By Manoj Rawal)