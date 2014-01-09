Jan 9 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.13 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.2 percent. * Asian shares wavered on Thursday after a lacklustre performance on Wall Street overnight and ahead of a key U.S. jobs report due out the following day, while the dollar stood near a seven-week high against a basket of currencies. * The S&P 500 ended nearly flat on Wednesday as equity indexes had a muted reaction to the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent meeting, while Micron's strong results helped boost the Nasdaq.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Indian auto industry body to release monthly sales data in New Delhi.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

India cbank eases gold lending rules for non-bank finance companies -

Moody's: India's government debt structure mitigates macro-economic imbalances -

Tata Teleservices may reduce Viom stake by half - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/saj85v)

Government likely to divest remaining Balco shares via auction route - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/taj85v)

Petroleum ministry opposes IOC stake sale at current market price - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vaj85v)

FIIs not allowed to buy further shares in Jubilant FoodWorks: RBI - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/waj85v)

Tata Steel bags 2-year French rail contract - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xaj85v)

NTPC says 'private group' illegally mining its coal block - Mint (link.reuters.com/zaj85v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)