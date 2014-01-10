GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.32
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
falls 0.03 percent.
* Asian share markets stayed soggy on Friday after Chinese
trade data proved to be a mixed bag, leaving investors with
little incentive to take positions ahead of the U.S. jobs
report.
* U.S. stocks ended little changed on Thursday in a choppy
session ahead of Friday's payrolls report, which may provide
insights into whether the Federal Reserve will announce another
cut in quantitative easing at its meeting this month.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Earnings on Friday: Infosys Ltd and Indusind
Bank.
* Trade data for December around 1100 IST (0530
GMT).
* Monthly industrial output data for November
around 1730 IST (1200 GMT).
* India's home minister to hold monthly presser at 1300 IST
(0730 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
For additional press items double click
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
India cabinet allows state telecoms to return 4G spectrum
Government defers SUUTI closure, paves way for stake sale in
private companies - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/duq85v)
India's cbank eases foreign direct investment rules
Indian cbank deputy says debt switch may not happen this
fiscal year
India considering partial rollback of price hike in bulk
diesel - official
Lanco Infra looks to sell Griffin Coal to pare debt; co
close to signing 75 billion rupees pact - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/fuq85v)
M&M eyes premium tag for Mahindra brand, luxury for
Ssangyong - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/cuq85v)
Infosys might make Finacle separate subsidiary in de-merger
plan - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/zeq85v)
Jet Airways cashes in on deal with Etihad, cuts debt to $1.8
billion - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xeq85v)
Tech Mahindra looks to buy Financial Technologies - Economic
Times (link.reuters.com/weq85v)
India to seek foreign investment in giant, creaking rail
network
India raises import duty on refined palm oil to 10 pct
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)