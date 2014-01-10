GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.32 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.03 percent.

* Asian share markets stayed soggy on Friday after Chinese trade data proved to be a mixed bag, leaving investors with little incentive to take positions ahead of the U.S. jobs report.

* U.S. stocks ended little changed on Thursday in a choppy session ahead of Friday's payrolls report, which may provide insights into whether the Federal Reserve will announce another cut in quantitative easing at its meeting this month.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Earnings on Friday: Infosys Ltd and Indusind Bank.

* Trade data for December around 1100 IST (0530 GMT).

* Monthly industrial output data for November around 1730 IST (1200 GMT).

* India's home minister to hold monthly presser at 1300 IST (0730 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

For additional press items double click

NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

India cabinet allows state telecoms to return 4G spectrum

Government defers SUUTI closure, paves way for stake sale in private companies - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/duq85v)

India's cbank eases foreign direct investment rules

Indian cbank deputy says debt switch may not happen this fiscal year

India considering partial rollback of price hike in bulk diesel - official

Lanco Infra looks to sell Griffin Coal to pare debt; co close to signing 75 billion rupees pact - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/fuq85v)

M&M eyes premium tag for Mahindra brand, luxury for Ssangyong - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/cuq85v)

Infosys might make Finacle separate subsidiary in de-merger plan - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/zeq85v)

Jet Airways cashes in on deal with Etihad, cuts debt to $1.8 billion - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xeq85v)

Tech Mahindra looks to buy Financial Technologies - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/weq85v)

India to seek foreign investment in giant, creaking rail network

India raises import duty on refined palm oil to 10 pct (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)