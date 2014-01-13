US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as earnings pick up
April 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.
Jan 13 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.4 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.41 percent.
Asian share and bond markets were in a cautious mood on Monday in the wake of surprisingly weak U.S. jobs numbers that revived speculation the Federal Reserve could keep policy loose for longer.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended modestly higher on Friday, led by gains in defensive names after a weaker-than-expected payrolls report raised new questions about both the strength of the economy and the aggressiveness of Federal Reserve stimulus. FACTORS TO WATCH * Exide Industries results
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
India inflation probably eased in December, thanks to lower food prices -
India rejects Vedanta's bauxite mine request -
India's industrial output shrinks, trade gap widens -
Jaguar Land Rover taps global markets for record sales -
ONGC, OIL may buy 10 pct government stake in IOC - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/cex85v)
India poised to boost sugar exports to Asia, Mideast -
GVK likely to close shortly stake sale in airports business - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/dex85v)
Reliance Communications undergoes fresh rejig to split GSM from CDMA - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/fex85v)
SEBI tightens P-note norms - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/gex85v)
Coal India gets environment ministry approval for 23 projects - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/hex85v)
UPL unit acquires gas detection tube business of MSA-Germany - Mint (link.reuters.com/jex85v)
Tensions in Kolhapur over toll collections by IRB Infrastructure - Mint (link.reuters.com/kex85v)
Government puts 46 blocks on auction in NELP X - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/mex85v)
Hero exec says to export two-wheelers to 20 new markets by March-end - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/nex85v)
India cbank bought net $10.09 bln through FX market in Nov - bulletin - (Compiled By Manoj Rawal)
Apr 19 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE742F14CW1 ADANI PORTS 90D 20-Apr-17 99.9829 6.2426 2 50 99.9829