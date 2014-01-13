Jan 13 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.4 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.41 percent.

Asian share and bond markets were in a cautious mood on Monday in the wake of surprisingly weak U.S. jobs numbers that revived speculation the Federal Reserve could keep policy loose for longer.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended modestly higher on Friday, led by gains in defensive names after a weaker-than-expected payrolls report raised new questions about both the strength of the economy and the aggressiveness of Federal Reserve stimulus. FACTORS TO WATCH * Exide Industries results

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

India inflation probably eased in December, thanks to lower food prices -

India rejects Vedanta's bauxite mine request -

India's industrial output shrinks, trade gap widens -

Jaguar Land Rover taps global markets for record sales -

ONGC, OIL may buy 10 pct government stake in IOC - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/cex85v)

India poised to boost sugar exports to Asia, Mideast -

GVK likely to close shortly stake sale in airports business - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/dex85v)

Reliance Communications undergoes fresh rejig to split GSM from CDMA - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/fex85v)

SEBI tightens P-note norms - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/gex85v)

Coal India gets environment ministry approval for 23 projects - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/hex85v)

UPL unit acquires gas detection tube business of MSA-Germany - Mint (link.reuters.com/jex85v)

Tensions in Kolhapur over toll collections by IRB Infrastructure - Mint (link.reuters.com/kex85v)

Government puts 46 blocks on auction in NELP X - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/mex85v)

Hero exec says to export two-wheelers to 20 new markets by March-end - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/nex85v)

India cbank bought net $10.09 bln through FX market in Nov - bulletin - (Compiled By Manoj Rawal)