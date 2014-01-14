US STOCKS-Wall St flirts with record highs; tax plan in focus
* Indexes up: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Jan 14 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.56 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.7 percent.
* Asian shares came under pressure on Tuesday, with Japanese stocks tumbling more than 2 percent as the yen hovered near a four-week high against the dollar after last week's surprisingly weak jobs report raised concerns about the U.S. growth outlook.
* U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday on caution ahead of corporate results, as mounting negative pre-announcements left a lacklustre profit growth outlook.
EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* A two-day hotel conference in New Delhi which will be attended by the Asia/global heads of international chains including Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton and Accor.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
India's retail inflation eases to 3-month low as food prices cool -
Indian central bank eases hedging rules for currency trading -
India anti-graft party shelves foreign supermarket entry into Delhi -
Gujarat HC orders shutdown of 12 units in Adani Ports and SEZ - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/zag95v)
Govt invites bids from 9 investment bankers to sell Axis Bank stake - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ceg95v)
India's CMC Oct-Dec net up 15.53 pct -
Sumitomo Mitsui to buy 20 pc in IL&FS Infra AMC, also loan $1 billion to debt fund - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/beg95v)
Indian Oil Corporation, ONGC Videsh, H-Energy eye Canada's oil & gas arena - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/wag95v)
Tata Motors launches Nano Twist with power steering - Mint (link.reuters.com/vag95v) (Compiled By Manoj Rawal)
