Jan 14 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.56 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.7 percent.

* Asian shares came under pressure on Tuesday, with Japanese stocks tumbling more than 2 percent as the yen hovered near a four-week high against the dollar after last week's surprisingly weak jobs report raised concerns about the U.S. growth outlook.

* U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday on caution ahead of corporate results, as mounting negative pre-announcements left a lacklustre profit growth outlook.

EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH

* A two-day hotel conference in New Delhi which will be attended by the Asia/global heads of international chains including Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton and Accor.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

India's retail inflation eases to 3-month low as food prices cool -

Indian central bank eases hedging rules for currency trading -

India anti-graft party shelves foreign supermarket entry into Delhi -

Gujarat HC orders shutdown of 12 units in Adani Ports and SEZ - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/zag95v)

Govt invites bids from 9 investment bankers to sell Axis Bank stake - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ceg95v)

India's CMC Oct-Dec net up 15.53 pct -

Sumitomo Mitsui to buy 20 pc in IL&FS Infra AMC, also loan $1 billion to debt fund - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/beg95v)

Indian Oil Corporation, ONGC Videsh, H-Energy eye Canada's oil & gas arena - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/wag95v)

Tata Motors launches Nano Twist with power steering - Mint (link.reuters.com/vag95v)