GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.15 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.12 percent. * Asian shares made guarded gains on Wednesday as surprising strength in U.S. consumer spending reassured investors the recovery in the world's largest economy had not been derailed, lifting the dollar and Wall Street. * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, erasing much of the previous session's steep drop, as a strong December retail sales reading eased concerns that economic growth might be slowing. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India's December wholesale price inflation at 12:00 IST (0630 GMT) * Wednesday is the last day for Indian companies to submit interest in participating in the mobile phone spectrum auction scheduled to start Feb. 3 * Yes Bank October-December earnings INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH ONGC offers stake in Imperial Energy - Mint (link.reuters.com/jap95v) Cash-rich Coal India to pay $3 bln as interim dividend - India's ONGC Videsh looking to buy small stake in Brazil's Libra project - head - Petrobras denies talks to sell Libra oil stake to ONGC Videsh - Tata Motors says Dec global wholsesales at 79,220 vehicles - India's Reliance Industries eyes oil project in Venezuela - JSW, JSPL, Birla seen considering joint bid for Stemcor's India assets - Mint (link.reuters.com/kap95v) Attorney general clears Hindustan Zinc stake sale via auction - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/nap95v) Galena Biopharma and India's Dr. Reddy's announce partnership for Neuvax - Allergan says court ruled in its favor in a case on Lumigan against Lupin and others - Singapore's Sembcorp may take 65 pct in NCC's power biz - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/hap95v) Glaxo likely to restore dealer margins to boost sales - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/gap95v)