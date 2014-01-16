GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.42 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index edges up 0.06 percent. * Asian shares ticked higher on Thursday after a set of robust U.S. data and upbeat earnings from Bank of America helped squash concerns of a slowdown in the world's largest economy following disappointing jobs growth in December. * U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 climbing to an all-time closing high after strong earnings from Bank of America and data signalled that the economy was improving. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings On Thursday: Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto Ltd , Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd. * Trade Minister Anand Sharma to inaugurate the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry conclave at 1800 hrs IST. * South Korea President Park Geun-hye in India from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India draws interest for third attempt at mobile spectrum sale - India cbank sets new provisioning rules for banks for companies' unhedged forex exposures - India's fiscal deficit will be contained at 4.8 pct of GDP- Chidambaram - World Bank projects India's growth at more than 6 pct in 2014-15 - PTI in Financial Express (link.reuters.com/juv95v) India seeks gold purchase info from jewellers as smuggling rises - L&T in talks with investors to sell stake in TN terminal - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/huv95v) SpiceJet set for radical overhaul to gain revenues, market share - Mint (link.reuters.com/guv95v) Etihad deal: FIPB seeks information on Jet Airways' former owner Tailwinds - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/fuv95v) Unitech in talks to sell two hotels in NCR for about 6 bln rupees - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/duv95v) Reliance Broadcast ends joint venture with CBS Studios - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/cuv95v) India's DCB Bank Oct-Dec net up 35.14 pct - Government may de-allocate 41 coal blocks - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/buv95v) Cairn India set to strike gold in Sri Lanka - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/zev95v) RBI curbs on UBI stall 200 bln rupee debt recast, Lanco Infra might be affected - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/xev95v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)