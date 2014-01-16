GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.42
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
edges up 0.06 percent.
* Asian shares ticked higher on Thursday after a set of robust
U.S. data and upbeat earnings from Bank of America helped squash
concerns of a slowdown in the world's largest economy following
disappointing jobs growth in December.
* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 climbing to an
all-time closing high after strong earnings from Bank of America
and data signalled that the economy was improving.
EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* Earnings On Thursday: Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto Ltd
, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, HCL
Technologies Ltd.
* Trade Minister Anand Sharma to inaugurate the SAARC Chamber of
Commerce and Industry conclave at 1800 hrs IST.
* South Korea President Park Geun-hye in India from Jan. 15 to
Jan. 18.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
India draws interest for third attempt at mobile spectrum
sale -
India cbank sets new provisioning rules for banks for
companies' unhedged forex exposures -
India's fiscal deficit will be contained at 4.8 pct of GDP-
Chidambaram -
World Bank projects India's growth at more than 6 pct in
2014-15 - PTI in Financial Express (link.reuters.com/juv95v)
India seeks gold purchase info from jewellers as smuggling
rises -
L&T in talks with investors to sell stake in TN terminal -
Economic Times (link.reuters.com/huv95v)
SpiceJet set for radical overhaul to gain revenues, market
share - Mint (link.reuters.com/guv95v)
Etihad deal: FIPB seeks information on Jet Airways' former
owner Tailwinds - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/fuv95v)
Unitech in talks to sell two hotels in NCR for about 6 bln
rupees - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/duv95v)
Reliance Broadcast ends joint venture with CBS Studios -
Economic Times (link.reuters.com/cuv95v)
India's DCB Bank Oct-Dec net up 35.14 pct -
Government may de-allocate 41 coal blocks - Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/buv95v)
Cairn India set to strike gold in Sri Lanka - Business
Standard (link.reuters.com/zev95v)
RBI curbs on UBI stall 200 bln rupee debt recast, Lanco
Infra might be affected - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/xev95v)
