GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.32 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.29 percent. * The dollar struggled to rise as Asian stocks creaked lower in early trading on Friday, unable to shrug off the impact of downbeat results on Wall Street. * The Dow and S&P 500 slipped on Thursday, with the S&P retreating from the previous session's record high, after earnings from Goldman Sachs and other banks disappointed investors. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings on Friday: HDFC Bank, ITC Ltd, Reliance Industries, Wipro Ltd * India's opposition Bharatiya Janata Party will hold a three-day meeting on Jan. 17-19. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India's TCS sees stronger growth in next fiscal on higher demand India approves 10 pct IOC stake sale to state oil firms -minister SUC hike for 4G players: Dot seeks legal view - Financial Express Mahindra-Ssangyong plans compact SUV to take on Ford EcoSport, may hit market by 2015-end - Economic Times India's Jet Airways CEO quits six months after joining carrier India PM: POSCO to start work on steel plant in coming weeks India fails to decide on incentives for raw sugar exports Family heir Rahul Gandhi to lead party's election campaign Richemont seeks entry into India's luxury retail market India's MindTree says Dec-quarter net down 10.4 pct Bajaj Auto Q3 net profit up 10.5 pct, beats estimates Coal ministry asks companies to submit proof for verifying green nod - Economic Times UB Holdings faces contempt of court charge - Business Standard