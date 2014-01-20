GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.17 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.22 percent. * Asian markets were in a hesitant mood on Monday ahead of figures that are expected to show a slight slowdown in regional powerhouse China, while Deutsche Bank soured sentiment by reporting a surprise loss and falling revenues. * The S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined on Friday as results from Intel INTC.O and General Electric GE.N were the latest to dampen the view on fourth-quarter earnings. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * UltraTech Cements Ltd December-quarter earnings INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India's Wipro eyes more financial deals to boost growth - India's Reliance awaits government nod for more gas investments - Reliance Mediaworks board to consider delisting shares - India's Mahindra to halt production for up to 3 days in January - India's Aurobindo to buy some Actavis businesses in Europe - Hyderabad court issues summons to Ranbaxy, Daiichi officials - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/fam26v) Biocon to start selling breast cancer drug in India in Feb - PTC India says Oct-Dec net up more than four fold PTCI.NS - ICVL close to buying Poland mine for Rs 35 bln in maiden deal - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/zyk26v) Global retailer Wal-Mart sets up new company in India - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/gam26v) Non-performing units of Infosys underscrutiny - Mint (link.reuters.com/dam26v) TCS plans reusable software platforms - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/cam26v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)