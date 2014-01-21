GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.17 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.48 percent. * Asian markets crept higher on Tuesday as Japanese stocks rebounded and Chinese money rates eased, while the U.S. dollar got a fillip from a report the Federal Reserve would again trim its bond buying next week. * The S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined on Friday as results from Intel and General Electric were the latest to dampen the view on fourth-quarter earnings. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Ashok Leyland earnings. * RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan is tentatively scheduled to attend the National Stock Exchange's ceremony to launch trading of bond futures. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. RBI caps banks' gold loan-to-value ratio at 75 pct - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/wur26v) Indian state cuts power tariff by up to 20 pct - India's Asian Paints says Dec-qtr net down 1.75 pct - India's Tata Motors unveils new petrol engine as consumer tastes shift - India govt okays stake sale in Hindustan Zinc - TV - Apr-Dec order flows at BHEL hit just a fifth of FY14 target - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/vur26v) India's Emami Ltd Dec-qtr net up 31 pct - Tata Motors CV market share dips to all-time low of 47.8 pct in Dec - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/tur26v) SAIL plans Rs 600 bln expansion in Bokaro in second phase - PTI in Financial Express (link.reuters.com/sur26v) Federal Bank gets CCEA nod to raise foreign shareholding to 74 pct - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/rur26v) Air India likely to become a member of Star Alliance this summer: Mark Schwab - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/qur26v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)