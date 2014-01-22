GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange was down 0.23 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.04 percent. * Asian share markets struggled for inspiration on Wednesday, hampered by expectations of further reductions in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus and ahead of central bank meetings in Japan and Thailand. * U.S. stocks mostly rose on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 snapping a two-session decline as the materials sector rallied, though the Dow fell on disappointing earnings by three of its components. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Earnings on Wednesday: Larsen & Toubro and Housing Development and Finance Corp. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India central bank moves towards monetary policy overhaul IMF sees higher global growth, warns of deflation risks Indian banks seek refuge in home loans, crowd onto HDFC's mortgage turf Cairn India under income tax lens over share sale - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/nyz26v) Unilever sticks with emerging markets as sales rebound India picks banks to sell $925 mln Axis Bank stake India's Ashok Leyland says Dec-quarter net loss 1.67 bln rupees India's Colgate Palmolive Oct-Dec net up 1.6 pct P&G to invest 15 billion rupees in India to catch up with HUL - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/myz26v) Bharti Airtel puts Bangladesh towers up for sale too -Economic Times (link.reuters.com/qyz26v) SpiceJet starts first fare war of '14, other airlines take the cue - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ryz26v) Indian drug makers gasp with relief as US regulator relaxes inhaler norms - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/syz26v) Tax regime: Foreign portfolio investors to be treated like FIIs - Business Line (link.reuters.com/vyz26v) Suzlon looks to list its crown jewel, REpower - Business Standard -(link.reuters.com/tyz26v) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)