GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.24 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.85 percent. * Asian markets fell on Thursday after a survey of Chinese manufacturers showed surprisingly soft results, while the Australian dollar weakened due to its role as a whipping boy when activity in the Asian giant disappoints. * The S&P 500 closed flat on Wednesday as a mixed bag of corporate earnings failed to give investors the confidence to push equities higher with the index near record levels. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings on Thursday: Cairn India, Bharti Infratel * India's central bank governor in New Delhi in first public appearance after panel report targeting CPI. (0830-1030 IST) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH India's econ affairs secy says premature to consider CPI as nominal inflation anchor - TV - India's L&T trims growth view on slow infrastructure investment - Airtel may sell mobile towers in Nigeria for $500 million - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/gaj36v) India prepared for U.S. stimulus tapering, growth to accelerate, finance minister says - Biocon Dec-qtr net profit up 14 pct - Income tax dept seeks information on transfer of assets from Cairn - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/faj36v) Bharat Petroleum plans $2.8 billion expansion for 2 refineries - Mint (link.reuters.com/daj36v) India's Raymond says Dec-quarter net up more than four fold - India cbank to release macroeconomic report on Jan 28 - India's KPIT Technologies says Dec-qtr net up 20.5 pct - Tech Mahindra eyes next buy in financial sector - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/caj36v) Telecom companies won't need prior approval for trading radio spectrum: Trai - Mint (link.reuters.com/baj36v)