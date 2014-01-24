GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.53 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.35 percent. * Asian shares were off-colour on Friday, extending the previous day's weakness as disappointing Chinese manufacturing data raised concerns over the economy, and investors sought safety in gold and the yen. * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the Dow Jones industrial average recording its third consecutive day of losses, as risky assets sold off in wake of disappointing manufacturing data in China. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India Deputy governor K.C. Chakrabarty is heading a panel discussion on gold and its status in India at IIM Bangalore. * India's weekly statistical supplement (WSS) data. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Indian cbank head calls inflation 'destructive disease'-reoprt - India's ruling party chief seeks easing of gold curbs-reports - India not yet planning roll back of gold import curbs-fin min - U.S.FDA bans more products from Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy - Cairn India says Dec-quarter net down 13.77 pct - India's Bharti could raise up to $2 bln from Africa towers sale - sources - Sesa Sterlite says has not proposed merger of Hindustan Zinc with co - India's cbank aligns non-banking finance co loan recast rules with banks - India's L&T Finance Dec qtr net down 7 percent - Biocon forced to move clinical trials out of India - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/hyq36v) ABG Shipyard gets record Rs 106 bln lifeline - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/jyq36v) Fare war in the skies: Jet slashes rates in two-day sale - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/kyq36v) Novartis India says Dec-quarter net down 47.48 pct - India's GATI says looking for a strategic investor in its cold chain business - Span Diagnostics sells India business to Japanese firm Arkray - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/myq36v) Plans to sell quasi-sovereign bonds may be shelved - Mint (link.reuters.com/nyq36v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)