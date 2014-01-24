GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.53
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
falls 0.35 percent.
* Asian shares were off-colour on Friday, extending the previous
day's weakness as disappointing Chinese manufacturing data
raised concerns over the economy, and investors sought safety in
gold and the yen.
* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the Dow Jones industrial
average recording its third consecutive day of losses, as risky
assets sold off in wake of disappointing manufacturing data in
China.
EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* Reserve Bank of India Deputy governor K.C. Chakrabarty is
heading a panel discussion on gold and its status in India at
IIM Bangalore.
* India's weekly statistical supplement (WSS) data.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
Indian cbank head calls inflation 'destructive
disease'-reoprt -
India's ruling party chief seeks easing of gold
curbs-reports -
India not yet planning roll back of gold import curbs-fin
min -
U.S.FDA bans more products from Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy -
Cairn India says Dec-quarter net down 13.77 pct -
India's Bharti could raise up to $2 bln from Africa towers
sale - sources -
Sesa Sterlite says has not proposed merger of Hindustan Zinc
with co -
India's cbank aligns non-banking finance co loan recast
rules with banks -
India's L&T Finance Dec qtr net down 7 percent -
Biocon forced to move clinical trials out of India -
Business Standard
(link.reuters.com/hyq36v)
ABG Shipyard gets record Rs 106 bln lifeline - Financial
Express
(link.reuters.com/jyq36v)
Fare war in the skies: Jet slashes rates in two-day sale -
Business Standard
(link.reuters.com/kyq36v)
Novartis India says Dec-quarter net down 47.48 pct -
India's GATI says looking for a strategic investor in its
cold chain business -
Span Diagnostics sells India business to Japanese firm
Arkray - Business Standard
(link.reuters.com/myq36v)
Plans to sell quasi-sovereign bonds may be shelved - Mint
(link.reuters.com/nyq36v)
