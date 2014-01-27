GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 1.73
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
falls 1.55 percent.
* Asian shares took a beating and the yen raced to a seven-week
high against the dollar on Monday, as emerging markets remained
under pressure with the U.S. Federal Reserve poised to continue
tapering its stimulus and tighter credit conditions in China
raising fears of a slowdown.
* U.S. stocks dropped for a second day on Friday and the S&P 500
posted its worst week since June 2012 as a selloff in emerging
market assets fed through to wholesale pullbacks in equities.
EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* Earnings on Monday: Idea Cellular Ltd, Hindustan
Unilever
* A group of ministers overseeing the telecoms airwave auction
next month will meet at 10:30 am India (0430 GMT) to decide the
annual fee carriers pay for using frequencies.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
For additional press items double click
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
India's deputy chairman of the planning commission sees
growth of up to 8 pct over 2-3 years -
Third of Indian voters want BJP's Modi for prime minister
-poll -
Tata Motors executive Karl Slym dies in fall from hotel -
India's Glenmark Pharma Oct-Dec net up 1.6 pct -
Proposed new India cbank policy rate seen reducing money
market swings -
Maruti changes gears, prepares new premium market push -
Financial Express (link.reuters.com/juz36v)
Piramal weighs options on 5 pct stake buy in Axis Bank -
Business Standard (link.reuters.com/guz36v)
Japan's Chubu nears deal with India's GAIL to buy LNG
jointly -
BSNL, MTNL to exploit 1 tln rupee land bank - Financial
Chronicle (link.reuters.com/fuz36v)
Patented drugs face price caps - Times of India (link.reuters.com/duz36v)
OVL buy of Imperial's Siberia deposits under audit scanner -
Mint (link.reuters.com/cuz36v)
Goldman Sachs may buy 26 pct in Opto Circuits - PTI in
Financial Express (link.reuters.com/buz36v)
Hero MotoCorp's fourth plant at Neemrana to start soon -
Economic Times (link.reuters.com/zez36v)
India's Coromandel International Oct-Dec net up 37.8 pct -
Coromandel says board approves merger of Sabero Organics
Gujarat with co -
India's SKS Microfinance says Oct-Dec net up 18 fold -
DLF Brands, Kiko to sign JV next month - Business Standard
(link.reuters.com/wez36v)
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)