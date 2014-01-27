GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 1.73 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 1.55 percent. * Asian shares took a beating and the yen raced to a seven-week high against the dollar on Monday, as emerging markets remained under pressure with the U.S. Federal Reserve poised to continue tapering its stimulus and tighter credit conditions in China raising fears of a slowdown. * U.S. stocks dropped for a second day on Friday and the S&P 500 posted its worst week since June 2012 as a selloff in emerging market assets fed through to wholesale pullbacks in equities. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings on Monday: Idea Cellular Ltd, Hindustan Unilever * A group of ministers overseeing the telecoms airwave auction next month will meet at 10:30 am India (0430 GMT) to decide the annual fee carriers pay for using frequencies. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OVERNIGHT NEWS India's deputy chairman of the planning commission sees growth of up to 8 pct over 2-3 years - Third of Indian voters want BJP's Modi for prime minister -poll - Tata Motors executive Karl Slym dies in fall from hotel - India's Glenmark Pharma Oct-Dec net up 1.6 pct - Proposed new India cbank policy rate seen reducing money market swings - Maruti changes gears, prepares new premium market push - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/juz36v) Piramal weighs options on 5 pct stake buy in Axis Bank - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/guz36v) Japan's Chubu nears deal with India's GAIL to buy LNG jointly - BSNL, MTNL to exploit 1 tln rupee land bank - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/fuz36v) Patented drugs face price caps - Times of India (link.reuters.com/duz36v) OVL buy of Imperial's Siberia deposits under audit scanner - Mint (link.reuters.com/cuz36v) Goldman Sachs may buy 26 pct in Opto Circuits - PTI in Financial Express (link.reuters.com/buz36v) Hero MotoCorp's fourth plant at Neemrana to start soon - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/zez36v) India's Coromandel International Oct-Dec net up 37.8 pct - Coromandel says board approves merger of Sabero Organics Gujarat with co - India's SKS Microfinance says Oct-Dec net up 18 fold - DLF Brands, Kiko to sign JV next month - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/wez36v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)