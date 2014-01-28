GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.46 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.22 percent. * Asian shares were pinned near five-month lows on Tuesday as turmoil in emerging markets and concerns about an economic slowdown in China took their toll. * U.S. stocks extended recent losses on Monday, with the S&P 500 falling for a third straight session as concern grew about the Federal Reserve's plans for withdrawing stimulus. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * RBI rate decision at 1100 India Time. * RBI chief Raghuram Rajan to brief media at 1215 India Time. * Earnings on Tuesday: Sesa Sterlite, Maruti Suzuki Ltd, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel And Power INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India likely to keep policy rate on hold, sound hawkish - How postmen, and their wives, may help set India's monetary policy - Idea's third-quarter profit doubles as Indian mobile market recovers - Adani Ports gets interim relief over Mundra SEZ - Mint (link.reuters.com/buh46v) India imposes 5 pct export duty on iron ore pellets - finance ministry statement - Vodafone not to bid in 7 circles, RCom in 8 areas - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/zeh46v) India's Escorts Ltd says Oct-Dec net up 61.9 pct - JSW Steel says to raise prices by 1-2 pct - Cadila Healthcare says to exit from its business in Japan - Welspun India Oct-Dec net up nearly 43 pct - Ford to unveil new compact car concept at Indian auto show - Opto Circuits says does not have information on proposed Goldman Sachs deal - (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)