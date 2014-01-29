GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.33 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.97 percent. * Asian markets rallied on Wednesday after Turkey stunned investors with a huge hike in interest rates, stirring hopes the drastic action would short-circuit a vicious cycle of selling in emerging markets and revive risk appetite generally. * U.S. stocks bounced back on Tuesday after Pfizer's upbeat results gave investors some relief from the pain of the Dow's five-day losing streak, and the market's focus turned to the Federal Reserve's next move on stimulus. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings on Wednesday: ICICI Bank, GAIL Ltd , Bharti Airtel * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan speaks to analysts and researchers via teleconference (1100-1200 India time) after the RBI raised rates on Tuesday by 25 basis points. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India's Sesa Sterlite reports Oct-Dec net profit of 18.68 bln rupees - State Bank of India launches up to $1.5 bln share sale-sources - Ranbaxy plant at Toansa under UK and Aussie regulators' inspection - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vuq46v) CBI may close coal-block case against KM Birla - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/tuq46v) India's NTPC Oct-Dec net up 10.19 pct - ONGC to pay Rs 137.64 bln as fuel subsidy in third quarter - PTI in Financial Express (link.reuters.com/suq46v) Bharti Enterprises says Gopal Vittal named MD, CEO (India & South Asia) of Bharti Airtel - Taxman likely to ask Airtel to pay Rs 10 bln more - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ruq46v) India's Punjab & Sind Bank Oct-Dec net up nearly 36 pct - (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)