GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange slump 1.45 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index drops 0.95 percent. * Asian shares took a spill on Thursday as strains in emerging markets returned with a vengeance and the Federal Reserve further scaled back its stimulus - sending investors scurrying to safety in bonds and yen. * U.S. stocks dropped more than 1 percent on Wednesday, hitting session lows after the Federal Reserve stuck with its plan to scale back stimulus even in the midst of emerging market turmoil. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Earnings on Thursday: Hero MotoCorp and Bank of India * RBI Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty at banking event. (1700 India Time); at banking conclave at 1830 India Time. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India cbank ups foreign investors' sub-limit in govt bonds to $10 bln from $5 bln - State Bank of India raises $1.2 bln in share sale-sources - No longer in eye of storm, caution still abounds over India - Draft PAC report calls for 'criminal investigation' into Delhi airport modernisation project - Business Line (link.reuters.com/zyx46v) Ranbaxy's Toansa plant under Indian regulator's watch too - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xyx46v) Hero MotoCorp unveils concept diesel motorcycle - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wyx46v) Tata Motors close to winning 10 bln rupees defence contract - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vyx46v) India's Usha Martin Oct-Dec net down 49.26 pct - India's Crompton Greaves reports Oct-Dec net profit - India Infoline raises $117 mln fund - India Infoline says Oct-Dec consol net down 8.3 pct - India's Titan Company Oct-Dec net down 18.8 pct - India's mobile user base rises 0.7 pct in Nov to 881 mln - Sebi may make succession plan a must in listed companies - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/tyx46v) AstraZeneca to shut Bangalore R&D site; to impact 170 jobs - PTI in Business Standard (link.reuters.com/syx46v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)