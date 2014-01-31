GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.14 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.1 percent. * Asian stocks struggled to push higher on Friday, but did get some momentum from data showing strong U.S. growth and calming emerging market nerves after several days of turmoil. * The S&P 500 scored its biggest gain in more than a month on Thursday as Facebook led a tech rally and data showed the U.S. economy was on solid footing in the fourth quarter. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India will release federal fiscal deficit data for the April-December period on Jan. 31 at around 1400 IST. * India will likely release monthly infrastructure data for December. * India will release first revised GDP data for the fiscal year that ended in March 2013. (1730 IST) * RBI to release forex reserves, bank loan data. (1700 IST) * Earnings on Friday: IDFC Ltd, Punjab National Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India cbank chief: must prevent extreme volatility in rupee - Bloomberg TV - India's central bank acts to counter bad loans - Norway's $810 bln fund excludes two Israeli, one Indian firm - UK's Greenko may buy Lanco Infra's hydro project - Mint (link.reuters.com/pyg56v) Engineers India follow-on offer gets ministerial panel approval - Business Line (link.reuters.com/qyg56v) Aditya Birla Nuvo to sell BPO unit Minacs - Mint (link.reuters.com/ryg56v) India's Trent Oct-Dec net up 11.9 pct - India's Hero MotoCorp profit rises 7.5 pct, misses estimates - India's Neyveli Lignite Oct-Dec net more than doubles - India's DGCA withdraws time slots for some Jet, GoAir, Indigo flights for CAR violations - EID Parry India posts Oct-Dec net profit - India's Bayer CropScience Oct-Dec net falls 95.7 pct - (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)