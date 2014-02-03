GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange falls 0.51 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index down 0.43 percent. * Asian shares were slowly giving ground on Monday as strains in emerging markets show little sign of abating, while growing pressure for another policy easing in Europe shoved the euro to 10-week lows. * A selloff in emerging markets sent a cold chill down Wall Street, triggering a slide on Friday and making January its worst month since May 2012 after one of its best years in more than a decade. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India will release January Manufacturing PMI (0500GMT) * India's government hopes to raise at least $1.8 billion from the mobile phone spectrum auction, which opens on Monday. * Earnings of Lupin Ltd INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India's Chidambaram faces mounting deficit in election year - India's Dec infrastructure output up 2.1 pct - Abu Dhabi's TAQA to acquire two hydel assets from Jaypee Group for $2 bln - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/daq56v) India revises down 2012/13 GDP growth to 4.5 pct y/y - Daiichi Sankyo pledges bold action on Ranbaxy production problems - Indian central bank chief: U.S. should be mindful of global policy impact - Global automakers scour India's backroads in search of dream market - India cbank to cut swap rates on foreign currency deposits from Mar 1 - India's Tata Power sells stake in Indonesian firm for $500 mln - Indian state bars foreign supermarkets in latest blow for chains - India's Delhi power regulator approves up to 8 pct tariff hike - India's Maruti Suzuki Jan sales down 10.3 pct - India's TVS Motor January sales rise 6 pct - India's Mahindra January sales fall 14 pct - Tata Motors January sales fall 34.3 pct - Spending cuts may result in Rs 100 bln cash surplus after meeting fiscal deficit target - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/faq56v) Utility warns of power cuts in India's capital after tariff cut - India's Bank of Maharashtra Ltd Oct-Dec net down 91.83 pct - India's ING Vysya Bank Ltd Oct-Dec net up 3 pct - India's Infrastructure Development Finance Co Oct-Dec net up 10 pct - India's Pfizer Ltd Oct-Dec net down 25.49 pct - India's Ballarpur Industries Oct-Dec net up 40 pct - India regulator imposes small penalty on Unilever - India's IDBI Bank Dec quarter net profit down 75 pct - India's Oberoi Realty Oct-Dec net profit down 49 pct - Power producer says may cut supplies to India's capital - Corporates cheer as India's oil minister takes charge of green clearances - India's Grasim Industries Oct-Dec net down 40 pct - Novartis to cut or transfer up to 4,000 pharma jobs - paper - Hero MotoCorp likely to launch first Indian sports bike - Mint (link.reuters.com/gaq56v) Alstom India to sell transport business to Alstom Transport - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/haq56v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)