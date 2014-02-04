GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange falls 1.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 1.55 percent * Asian shares tumbled on Tuesday, though the dollar regained some footing, after disappointing U.S. manufacturing data cast a pall over Wall Street and gave investors little reason to hope for stability in emerging markets after their recent rout. * U.S. stocks slumped on Monday, with the S&P 500 suffering its worst drop since June, after weaker-than-expected data on the factory sector in the world's largest economy provided investors with the latest reason to move away from riskier assets. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Earnings on Tuesday: Jubilant Foodworks, Bharat Forge * India to sell 100 billion rupees of bonds on Feb. 7-cbank. * India's central bank governor Raghuram Rajan will be in Delhi to attend the financial stability development council meeting, which begins at 11 a.m. IST. * India's farm minister to address the opening ceremony of Asia-Africa Agribusiness Expo., organised by a business chamber body. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Spectrum auction off to a blazing start, raises 419.18 bln rupees on 1st day - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/xyv56v) Interim budget: Chidambaram may tinker with tax rates to boost economy - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/baw56v) RBI raises FII limit in Power Grid to 30 percent - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/caw56v) Thomas Cook may buy Sterling Holiday Resorts for 125 rupees per share - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wyv56v) Trent's Star Bazaar to halve store size - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/tyv56v) Kotak Mahindra Bank increases deposit rates following RBI hike - Mint (link.reuters.com/zyv56v) India's Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care net up 41.82 percent Petronet to lease out half of Dahej LNG capacity from 2017 India's Tata Chemicals reports Oct-Dec net loss Hero MotoCorp's January sales rise 0.6 percent (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)