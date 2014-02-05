GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.37 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.23 percent. * Asian shares got a welcome reprieve from selling on Wednesday as Wall Street steadied and investors in emerging markets found some backbone, which took some of the starch out of safe-haven bonds and the yen. * U.S. stocks rebounded on Tuesday, buoyed by encouraging earnings, as the market attempted to steady in the wake of its largest selloff in months a day earlier. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Earnings on Wednesday: Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, Power Grid Corp of India * India Services PMI (1030-1130 IST) * The last session of the current parliament begins. There are 39 bills waiting to be passed during the 12-day session * Engineers India Ltd holds a press meet regarding its forthcoming follow-on public offering to raise as much as $80 million INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. IOC may buy minority stake in Canada Shale Gas & LNG Project for $1 billion - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vad66v) Oil, gas block sales unlikely before polls - Business Line (link.reuters.com/wad66v) IDFC Private Equity-led group in talks for stake in GVK's airport business - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xad66v) India 900 MHz band telecom spectrum prices rise further in auction Global carmakers see small sedans as next hot market in India India's Tech Mahindra Oct-Dec net up more than three fold - India's Godrej Consumer to raise stake in Africa's Darling Group Essar shuts all units at UK's second-largest refinery Hero may launch India's first 'electric bike' - Mint (link.reuters.com/zad66v) Cummins India Oct-Dec net down 37.1 percent India's Prestige Estates Projects Oct-Dec net down 12.49 pct Engineers India share sale price band set at 145-150 rupees per share India's Power Finance Oct-Dec net profit up 37.3 percent India defers decision on sops to mills for raw sugar production-min The government of India's capital Delhi has asked the region's power regulator to revoke the licences of two electricity distributors. Revenue department says 65 billion rupees extra taxable at Vodafone and Shell - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/bed66v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)