GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.37
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
is down 0.23 percent.
* Asian shares got a welcome reprieve from selling on Wednesday
as Wall Street steadied and investors in emerging markets found
some backbone, which took some of the starch out of safe-haven
bonds and the yen.
* U.S. stocks rebounded on Tuesday, buoyed by encouraging
earnings, as the market attempted to steady in the wake of its
largest selloff in months a day earlier.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* Earnings on Wednesday: Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd,
Power Grid Corp of India
* India Services PMI (1030-1130 IST)
* The last session of the current parliament begins. There
are 39 bills waiting to be passed during the 12-day session
* Engineers India Ltd holds a press meet regarding
its forthcoming follow-on public offering to raise as much as
$80 million
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
For additional press items double click
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
IOC may buy minority stake in Canada Shale Gas & LNG Project
for $1 billion - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vad66v)
Oil, gas block sales unlikely before polls - Business Line
(link.reuters.com/wad66v)
IDFC Private Equity-led group in talks for stake in GVK's
airport business - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xad66v)
India 900 MHz band telecom spectrum prices rise further in
auction
Global carmakers see small sedans as next hot market in
India
India's Tech Mahindra Oct-Dec net up more than three fold -
India's Godrej Consumer to raise stake in Africa's Darling
Group
Essar shuts all units at UK's second-largest refinery
Hero may launch India's first 'electric bike' - Mint
(link.reuters.com/zad66v)
Cummins India Oct-Dec net down 37.1 percent
India's Prestige Estates Projects Oct-Dec net down 12.49 pct
Engineers India share sale price band set at 145-150 rupees
per share
India's Power Finance Oct-Dec net profit up 37.3 percent
India defers decision on sops to mills for raw sugar
production-min
The government of India's capital Delhi has asked the
region's power regulator to revoke the licences of two
electricity distributors.
Revenue department says 65 billion rupees extra taxable at
Vodafone and Shell - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/bed66v)
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)