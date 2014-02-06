GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up
0.27 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
gains 1 percent.
* Asian shares took a tentative step forward on Thursday as
investors remained wary after the recent selloff in emerging
markets raised concerns about the global economic outlook.
* U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday as technical support
offset the latest batch of mixed data, which failed to lift
sentiment after a string of soft economic indicators earlier in
the week.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* Earnings on Thursday: Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
, Ambuja Cements, ACC earnings
* India's environment minister Veerappa Moily, who is also
the country's oil minister, to address the 3-day Delhi
Sustainable Development Summit.
* India to sell 100 billion rupees of bonds on Feb. 7,
India's central bank said.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
India partly completes bond switch programme, cancels
deferred borrowing - cbank
As gold supplies are squeezed, India's jewellery imports
soar
ICRA assigns negative outlook to Reliance Infra's 2 road
projects - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/byk66v)
Ssangyong Motor looking to report its first annual profit -
Mint (link.reuters.com/zuk66v)
Videocon may exit Indonesian oil block - Business Line (link.reuters.com/fyk66v)
India telecoms spectrum bids reach $8 billion - official
India issues global tender for building new Mumbai airport
Delhi discoms get temporary relief - Financial Express
(link.reuters.com/dyk66v)
Maharashtra shows the way, regulator allows hike of 80-90p
per unit in FY15 to pay past dues - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/cyk66v)
BP seeks licence to market jet fuel in India
India's Blue Dart Express Oct-Dec net down 48.81 pct
Bharti Airtel rejigs African operations
As quality control violations rise, U.S. FDA chief heads to
India
Cognizant sees revenue below Street, shares fall
Gilead to license hepatitis C drug to lower-cost
manufacturers in India
Jubilant group may exit chemicals business to reduce debt -
Economic Times (htp://link.reuters.com/hyk66v)
Govt allows FIIs, NRIs to invest in insurance sector -
Business Standard (link.reuters.com/gyk66v)
