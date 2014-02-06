GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.27 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 1 percent. * Asian shares took a tentative step forward on Thursday as investors remained wary after the recent selloff in emerging markets raised concerns about the global economic outlook. * U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday as technical support offset the latest batch of mixed data, which failed to lift sentiment after a string of soft economic indicators earlier in the week. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Earnings on Thursday: Reliance Infrastructure Ltd , Ambuja Cements, ACC earnings * India's environment minister Veerappa Moily, who is also the country's oil minister, to address the 3-day Delhi Sustainable Development Summit. * India to sell 100 billion rupees of bonds on Feb. 7, India's central bank said. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India partly completes bond switch programme, cancels deferred borrowing - cbank As gold supplies are squeezed, India's jewellery imports soar ICRA assigns negative outlook to Reliance Infra's 2 road projects - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/byk66v) Ssangyong Motor looking to report its first annual profit - Mint (link.reuters.com/zuk66v) Videocon may exit Indonesian oil block - Business Line (link.reuters.com/fyk66v) India telecoms spectrum bids reach $8 billion - official India issues global tender for building new Mumbai airport Delhi discoms get temporary relief - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/dyk66v) Maharashtra shows the way, regulator allows hike of 80-90p per unit in FY15 to pay past dues - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/cyk66v) BP seeks licence to market jet fuel in India India's Blue Dart Express Oct-Dec net down 48.81 pct Bharti Airtel rejigs African operations As quality control violations rise, U.S. FDA chief heads to India Cognizant sees revenue below Street, shares fall Gilead to license hepatitis C drug to lower-cost manufacturers in India Jubilant group may exit chemicals business to reduce debt - Economic Times (htp://link.reuters.com/hyk66v) Govt allows FIIs, NRIs to invest in insurance sector - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/gyk66v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)