UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 19
April 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 26 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.83 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.64 percent. * Asian shares regained a measure of stability on Friday, stepping further away from five-month lows after a strong night on Wall Street and hopeful signs an upcoming crucial U.S. jobs report will put to bed some of the global growth concerns. * U.S. stocks posted their best day of the year on Thursday after a drop in applications for unemployment insurance boosted confidence in the economy and Disney's results overshot expectations. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Earnings on Friday: Jet Airways, Tata Power , Reliance Capital and Reliance Communications * The government will release updated estimates for growth in the financial year to March 31 * India to sell 100 billion rupees of bonds on Feb. 7, India's central bank said. * India's bank lending and foreign reserves data * The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a 14-day variable term repo for 390 billion rupees ($6.24 billion) on Friday, the central bank notified on Thursday. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Vodafone wins final India approval for $1.6 bln deal to fully own unit - India's IDBI upsets investors by seeking changes in bond terms - India extends reformist Sinha's term as market regulator -sources - India 900 Mhz band airwave price rises further in Delhi on day 4 of auction - India govt braces for likely lower growth forecast ahead of elections - Volvo, Eicher JV to invest over 6 bln-10 bln rupees in India - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/mas66v) Anil Ambani led Reliance Group may sell stake in media ventures - Mint (link.reuters.com/kas66v) India's Reliance Power Oct-Dec net nearly flat - India's Jubilant Life Sciences Oct-Dec net up over five fold - India's Reliance Infrastructure Oct-Dec net up 26.1 pct - India competition regulator imposes $10 mln fines on three engineering companies - India's Ambuja Cements says Oct-Dec net profit up 49.3 pct - Mahindra, Ssangyong to launch jointly developed engine in 2015 - India's Tata Motors sets up interim panel to oversee operations - India's Aurobindo Pharma Ltd ARBN.NS says dec-qtr consol net sales 21.36 bln rupees - Balmer Lawrie acquires premier holidays operator Vacations Exotica - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/jas66v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)
* Enhancement of work order to INR 2.09 billion for construction of Assam Hills Medical College & Research Institute Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: