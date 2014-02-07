GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.83 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.64 percent. * Asian shares regained a measure of stability on Friday, stepping further away from five-month lows after a strong night on Wall Street and hopeful signs an upcoming crucial U.S. jobs report will put to bed some of the global growth concerns. * U.S. stocks posted their best day of the year on Thursday after a drop in applications for unemployment insurance boosted confidence in the economy and Disney's results overshot expectations. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Earnings on Friday: Jet Airways, Tata Power , Reliance Capital and Reliance Communications * The government will release updated estimates for growth in the financial year to March 31 * India to sell 100 billion rupees of bonds on Feb. 7, India's central bank said. * India's bank lending and foreign reserves data * The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a 14-day variable term repo for 390 billion rupees ($6.24 billion) on Friday, the central bank notified on Thursday. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Vodafone wins final India approval for $1.6 bln deal to fully own unit - India's IDBI upsets investors by seeking changes in bond terms - India extends reformist Sinha's term as market regulator -sources - India 900 Mhz band airwave price rises further in Delhi on day 4 of auction - India govt braces for likely lower growth forecast ahead of elections - Volvo, Eicher JV to invest over 6 bln-10 bln rupees in India - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/mas66v) Anil Ambani led Reliance Group may sell stake in media ventures - Mint (link.reuters.com/kas66v) India's Reliance Power Oct-Dec net nearly flat - India's Jubilant Life Sciences Oct-Dec net up over five fold - India's Reliance Infrastructure Oct-Dec net up 26.1 pct - India competition regulator imposes $10 mln fines on three engineering companies - India's Ambuja Cements says Oct-Dec net profit up 49.3 pct - Mahindra, Ssangyong to launch jointly developed engine in 2015 - India's Tata Motors sets up interim panel to oversee operations - India's Aurobindo Pharma Ltd ARBN.NS says dec-qtr consol net sales 21.36 bln rupees - Balmer Lawrie acquires premier holidays operator Vacations Exotica - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/jas66v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)