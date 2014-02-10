GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.30 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.37 percent. * Asian markets made guarded gains on Monday, encouraged that Wall Street was able to weather a seemingly disappointing U.S. jobs report, though there is more than enough event risk ahead to keep investors cautious. * U.S. stocks jumped on Friday, giving the S&P 500 its first weekly gain in four as the impact of a weak reading on the labour market was dulled by harsh weather conditions and traders focused on expectations of further economic strength. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Financial results on Monday: NMDC Ltd, Tata Motors INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India cuts growth forecast to less than 5 pct before election - Squeeze likely in Plan spending for FY15 - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/tub76v) Telecom funds to come with many bank riders - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vub76v) Tata Steel exits $5 bln Vietnam project - Vietnam Economic Times - DLF sells Amanresorts to its founder - Times of India (link.reuters.com/wub76v) Buyout PE funds in race to take control of CARE ratings - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xub76v) India's Thomas Cook to merge with Sterling Holiday in $140 mln deal - Investors in Indian commodity exchanges jump ship as trade sinks - RBI eases lending norms for microfinance institutions - Mint (link.reuters.com/zub76v) Roche bans rivals from comparing copycat drugs to Herceptin - India's Reliance Communications Q3 misses estimates - India's Jet Airways makes fourth straight quarterly loss - Russia offers stake in 10 exploration blocks to India's ONGC - minister - Madhucon plans to sell 74 pct stake in project - Mint (link.reuters.com/byb76v) Lanco in talks with four buyers for Udupi project - Mint (link.reuters.com/cyb76v) India's Sun TV Network Oct-Dec net down 2.15 pct - India's Puravankara Projects Oct-Dec net down 68.86 pct - India's Reliance Capital Oct-Dec net jumps 64.36 pct - India has no plans now to reduce import duty on gold - junior minister - India's Corporation Bank Oct-Dec net down 58.2 pct - India's Godrej Industries Oct-Dec net down 63.65 pct - India's Jain Irrigation Systems posts Oct-Dec net profit - United Bank Of India posts Oct-Dec qtr net loss - India 900 Mhz spectrum band price surges 90 pct in Delhi - Russia's Kalashnikov to open weapons factory in India - DCM Shriram to form JV with Axiall for polymer compounding business - Piramal Glass says got delisting proposal from promoter - Govt orders Reliance Industries Ltd to stop retail of local LPG- Economic Times (link.reuters.com/dyb76v) DCGI asks Novartis to explain 'violations' in papers on drug manufacture - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/fyb76v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)