GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.30
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
gains 0.37 percent.
* Asian markets made guarded gains on Monday, encouraged that
Wall Street was able to weather a seemingly disappointing U.S.
jobs report, though there is more than enough event risk ahead
to keep investors cautious.
* U.S. stocks jumped on Friday, giving the S&P 500 its first
weekly gain in four as the impact of a weak reading on the
labour market was dulled by harsh weather conditions and traders
focused on expectations of further economic strength.
EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* Financial results on Monday: NMDC Ltd, Tata Motors
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
India cuts growth forecast to less than 5 pct before
election -
Squeeze likely in Plan spending for FY15 - Business Standard
(link.reuters.com/tub76v)
Telecom funds to come with many bank riders - Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/vub76v)
Tata Steel exits $5 bln Vietnam project - Vietnam Economic
Times -
DLF sells Amanresorts to its founder - Times of India
(link.reuters.com/wub76v)
Buyout PE funds in race to take control of CARE ratings -
Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/xub76v)
India's Thomas Cook to merge with Sterling Holiday in $140
mln deal -
Investors in Indian commodity exchanges jump ship as trade
sinks -
RBI eases lending norms for microfinance institutions - Mint
(link.reuters.com/zub76v)
Roche bans rivals from comparing copycat drugs to Herceptin
-
India's Reliance Communications Q3 misses estimates -
India's Jet Airways makes fourth straight quarterly loss -
Russia offers stake in 10 exploration blocks to India's ONGC
- minister -
Madhucon plans to sell 74 pct stake in project - Mint
(link.reuters.com/byb76v)
Lanco in talks with four buyers for Udupi project - Mint
(link.reuters.com/cyb76v)
India's Sun TV Network Oct-Dec net down 2.15 pct -
India's Puravankara Projects Oct-Dec net down 68.86 pct -
India's Reliance Capital Oct-Dec net jumps 64.36 pct -
India has no plans now to reduce import duty on gold -
junior minister -
India's Corporation Bank Oct-Dec net down 58.2 pct -
India's Godrej Industries Oct-Dec net down 63.65 pct -
India's Jain Irrigation Systems posts Oct-Dec net profit -
United Bank Of India posts Oct-Dec qtr net loss -
India 900 Mhz spectrum band price surges 90 pct in Delhi -
Russia's Kalashnikov to open weapons factory in India -
DCM Shriram to form JV with Axiall for polymer compounding
business -
Piramal Glass says got delisting proposal from promoter -
Govt orders Reliance Industries Ltd to stop retail of local
LPG- Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/dyb76v)
DCGI asks Novartis to explain 'violations' in papers on drug
manufacture - Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/fyb76v)
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)