GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.2
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
gains 0.9 percent.
* Asian markets settled in for a session of consolidation on
Tuesday as investors waited to hear the new head of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's outlook for the economy and policy, with most
expecting a reaffirmation of the status quo.
* U.S. stocks ended with modest gains on Monday as investors
digested recent market gains and looked ahead to new Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's first testimony before lawmakers.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* U.S. Federal Reserve Chairwoman Yellen's speech later in
the day.
* Earnings: Tata Steel, Dr.Reddy's Laboratories
, Hindustan Petroleum Corp
* India-Trade data for April-January period on Feb 11 at
11.00 IST (0530 GMT)
* The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers will
release sales data for January, with car sales expected to fall
for the fourth straight month.
* Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan will attend
a felicitation event organised by his management alumni
* The RBI said on Friday 12 states will sell at least 115.45
billion rupees ($1.85 billion) via 10-year loans on Feb. 11.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
Tata Motors Q3 net profit triples on Jaguar Land Rover sales
-
Novelis Inc reports Q3 sales of $2.4 billion -
Taro Q3 earnings per share $2.59 -
India's Reliance Communications names former Bharti exec as
CEO -
U.S. launches new trade action against India over solar
program -
NMDC to pay record 850 pct interim dividend - Times of India
(link.reuters.com/vej76v)
Jet Airways to raise $300 mn debt to retire high-cost loans
- Mint (link.reuters.com/tej76v)
Ministerial group suggests scrapping 30 captive coal blocks
- Financial Express (link.reuters.com/sej76v)
Ashok Leyland board slashes MD's remuneration by 21 pct -
Financial Express (link.reuters.com/rej76v)
India's BGR Energy Systems Oct-Dec net down 19 pct -
GSK's $1 bln share tender offer for Indian unit to start Feb
18 -
India's Jaiprakash Associates posts Oct-December net loss -
