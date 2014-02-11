GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.9 percent. * Asian markets settled in for a session of consolidation on Tuesday as investors waited to hear the new head of the U.S. Federal Reserve's outlook for the economy and policy, with most expecting a reaffirmation of the status quo. * U.S. stocks ended with modest gains on Monday as investors digested recent market gains and looked ahead to new Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's first testimony before lawmakers. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * U.S. Federal Reserve Chairwoman Yellen's speech later in the day. * Earnings: Tata Steel, Dr.Reddy's Laboratories , Hindustan Petroleum Corp * India-Trade data for April-January period on Feb 11 at 11.00 IST (0530 GMT) * The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers will release sales data for January, with car sales expected to fall for the fourth straight month. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan will attend a felicitation event organised by his management alumni * The RBI said on Friday 12 states will sell at least 115.45 billion rupees ($1.85 billion) via 10-year loans on Feb. 11. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Tata Motors Q3 net profit triples on Jaguar Land Rover sales - Novelis Inc reports Q3 sales of $2.4 billion - Taro Q3 earnings per share $2.59 - India's Reliance Communications names former Bharti exec as CEO - U.S. launches new trade action against India over solar program - NMDC to pay record 850 pct interim dividend - Times of India (link.reuters.com/vej76v) Jet Airways to raise $300 mn debt to retire high-cost loans - Mint (link.reuters.com/tej76v) Ministerial group suggests scrapping 30 captive coal blocks - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/sej76v) Ashok Leyland board slashes MD's remuneration by 21 pct - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/rej76v) India's BGR Energy Systems Oct-Dec net down 19 pct - GSK's $1 bln share tender offer for Indian unit to start Feb 18 - India's Jaiprakash Associates posts Oct-December net loss - (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)