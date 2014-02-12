GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.7 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.8 percent. * Asian shares rallied for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as risk appetites were whetted by an optimistic economic outlook from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, which diminished the need for safe havens such as the yen and bonds. * Wall Street rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as Congress agreed to advance legislation extending U.S. borrowing authority and the Federal's new chief held off from making any changes to its schedule for trimming stimulus. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Earnings on Wednesday: Apollo Tyres, Bharat Petroleum Corp, Coal India, Cipla * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan to give a keynote address at IT industry lobby groups known as NASSCOM leadership summit. * India to release January consumer price inflation data for January and industrial production numbers for December. (1200 GMT) * Interim rail budget for 2014. * The Reserve Bank of India will auction 130 billion rupees of treasury bills, including 70 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day bills, on Feb. 12. * The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a nine-day variable term repo for 100 billion rupees ($1.60 billion). * The RBI to release weekly data on reserve money and currency in circulation. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Fed to emerging markets: Think on your policy shortcomings - India seeks to cancel $2bln Vodafone tax dispute resolution talks - memo - India's Tata Steel third quarter profit lags estimates - India warns U.S. about dumping investigation in solar trade spat - Fitch: UBI Losses Could Test India's Approach to Basel III - ONGC, Oil India seek to buy Indian Oil stake at lower price - Mint (link.reuters.com/qyq76v) U.S. sets preliminary duties on steel threaded rods from India - Luxury hotel brands swap keys in India's economic slump - Finmin seeks interim payment from RBI to contain deficit - Mint (link.reuters.com/ryq76v) RBI places new restrictions on banks' intra-group exposure limits, effective Oct. 1 - Ingersoll Rand (India) Oct-Dec net down 35 pct - Fortis Healthcare Oct-Dec net of 3.89 bln rupees - India's TV Today Network Oct-Dec net up 34.48 pct - Hindustan Petroleum Corp posts Oct-Dec net loss - Hcl Infosystems posts Oct-Dec net profit - India's Gujarat Gas Oct-Dec net up 29.28 pct - Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers Oct-Dec net up more than four fold - India's HPCL to buy more Iraqi oil on longer credit terms - India 900 Mhz telecoms spectrum auction price rise pauses after surge - HC rejects plea for stay on Tata-AirAsia deal operationalisation - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/syq76v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)