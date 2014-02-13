GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index down 0.5 percent. * Asian markets held steady near three-week highs on Thursday, as investors were cautiously optimistic after upbeat trade data from China eased concerns over the global economy and helped take some of the sting off the recent emerging markets turmoil. * The S&P 500 closed flat on Wednesday, with a four-day rally in the index just barely coming to an end after Procter & Gamble cut its outlook, though some positive earnings limited the decline and eased concerns that valuations had become stretched. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Earnings on Thursday: Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Indian Oil Corp * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan will attend a memorial lecture in Mumbai. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India retail inflation slows to two-year low, output falls - India grants subsidy to promote raw sugar export over domestic refining - India rejects call to ban iron ore exports from top producing state - Coal India posts Q3 profit decline on lower auction prices - NTPC evaluates takeovers of power projects - Mint (link.reuters.com/tyx76v) Engineers India share sale covered 2.8 times by close - 20-30 road projects to be chopped and bid out as premium recast a non-starter - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/vyx76v) Max India Oct-Dec net more than doubles - India's Radico Khaitan Oct-Dec net profit up 17 pct - India's ONGC Videsh to raise $2.5 bln through offshore borrowings - India's Apollo Tyres Oct-Dec net profit up 87.2 pct - India's Tata Communications posts Oct-Dec net profit - India's Cipla Oct-Dec net down 16.46 pct - India telecom spectrum bids total $9.8 bln, 900 MHZ prices unchanged since Monday - (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)