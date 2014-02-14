GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.6 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.8 percent. * Asian shares edged higher in early trading on Friday, shrugging off downbeat U.S. economic data that pressured the dollar, which probed nearly three-week low against the euro. * U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the Nasdaq rising for a sixth straight day, as investors looked past disappointing data on consumer spending, chalking the weakness up to weather instead of weaker fundamentals. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India will release wholesale prices-based inflation data at around 0630 GMT. * Earnings on Friday: State Bank of India, * India's central bank will conduct a 28-day variable term repo for 200 billion rupees ($3.22 billion). * Weekly foreign reserves data. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Vodafone, Bharti spend big to win airwaves in $10 bln Indian auction India's ONGC Q3 profit beats estimates on writeback, forex gains India's BJP pulls further ahead - opinion poll World Bank probes Tata tea project over worker abuse in India India's market regulator approves new corporate governance code India's Sun Pharma raises growth outlook after Q3 profit beats forecast India cbank chief says lower minimum support prices will help curb inflation India's United Spirits Oct-Dec net down 19.40 pct India's central bank pressures banks to trade bond futures Iran asks India for $1.5 bln in oil payments under nuclear deal-sources India's Hindalco Oct-Dec net down 23 pct Infosys plans to hire 200 MBAs from top business schools abroad - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wug86v) Bharti Airtel offers 4G services on mobiles in Bangalore -Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xug86v) Norms for fuel efficiency to put automakers under pressure - Mint (link.reuters.com/zug86v) Indian Oil, BPCL, HPCL to be compensated for direct benefit transfer advances - Mint (link.reuters.com/cyg86v) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)