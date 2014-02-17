GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.3 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.8 percent. * Most Asian share markets edged higher on Monday in a nod to the resilience of Wall Street, but Japanese stocks struggled with both a stronger yen and a surprisingly weak reading on economic growth. * U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, with major indexes notching a second straight week of gains as investors were once again willing to overlook some soft economic data stemming from bad weather. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Interim budget for 2014/15 fiscal year INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Airtel may announce Loop Mobile acquisition in next 2 days - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/gyp86v) ONGC plans to raise gas output to 100 mmscmd by 2017-18 - PTI in Financial Express (link.reuters.com/hyp86v) Chakan employees reject Bajaj Auto's offer of 10,000 rupees a month raise - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/jyp86v) India's DLF net profit almost halves - India's Tata Motors says Jan global wholesales at 80,163 vehicles - SBI plans 88.5 mln rupees Esops - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/kyp86v) India's SAIL-led group doing due diligence on coal mines abroad - Steel Authority of India Oct-Dec PAT up 10 pct - India's Rural Electrification Corp Oct-Dec net up 19.6 pct - Nestle India Oct-Dec net up nearly 1 pct - India cbank lowers limit on foreign investment in commercial paper - India's SpiceJet posts loss on high fuel costs and weak currency - Biocon, Mylan challenge ban on using Roche data - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/myp86v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)