GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.02 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index was lower 0.23 percent. * Asian share markets were in hesitant mood on Wednesday as investors keep a wary eye on interest rates in China, though the euro left the dollar in its dust after more soft U.S. economic data. * The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose on Tuesday, following Wall Street's biggest weekly gain of the year, as merger activity increased confidence that there is value in the stock market even as the benchmark index nears a record high. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India's currency, debt and money markets will be closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. Stock markets will be open for regular trading hours. * Bank of England, FOMC meet minutes INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH Tech Mahindra and Financial Technologies come closer on deal talks - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/guc96v) Stemcor may cut India iron pellet output due to poor demand, tax - Gold smuggling in India likely to rise if curbs stay-WGC - Essar Energy to mothball unit at Stanlow refinery - General Mills shopping for food deals in emerging markets EDF in talks to buy stake in GMR's Nepal project - Mint (link.reuters.com/duc96v) IDFC sees a revenue loss of 60 percent in Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/muc96v) Oil and gas auction might be put on hold - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/nuc96v) IL&FS Infra debt fund raises up to 15 billion rupees - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/puc96v)