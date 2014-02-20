GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.66 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index was lower 0.95 percent. * Asian stocks languished in early trade on Thursday and the dollar firmed, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting showed it remained on track to taper its stimulus despite a recent spate of downbeat U.S. economic data. * U.S. stocks slid on Wednesday in a late selloff after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy-setting meeting indicated that the central bank will keep trimming its bond-buying stimulus unless there is a significant economic surprise. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India to release weekly money supply data * U.S. CPI data * Bank of Japan meet minutes INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. U.S. energy secretary to visit India from March 10-12 - India's Bajaj to deepen Kawasaki, KTM partnerships to lift exports - FTSE suspends Essar Energy's minimum free float deadline pending bid Telecom M&A policy likely to be presented in cabinet by Feb 27 (Mint) (link.reuters.com/pyj96v) Maruti Suzuki India cuts prices by 8,500 rupees to 31,000 rupees - Mahindra & Mahindra to cut prices across vehicle range with immediate effect - Vodafone blames India for collapse of $2 bln tax dispute talks - ITC planning to foray into food business with dairy, beverages (Economic Times) (link.reuters.com/qyj96v) Government proposes relaxation of FDI norms in construction (Economic Times) (link.reuters.com/ryj96v) Modi to bat for rejig of welfare schemes (Business Standard) (link.reuters.com/syj96v) RIL to raise over $1 bln through export credit (Business Standard) (link.reuters.com/tyj96v) Infosys executive exits necessary, will continue: Narayana Murthy (Mint) (link.reuters.com/vyj96v) UBI blames Infy tool for failing to detect NPAs (Business Standard) (link.reuters.com/wyj96v) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)